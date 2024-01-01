Kotohiki-hama

Kansai

LoginSave

Stop for a dip at this pretty beach, hemmed in by pine-topped hills and with a tiny, naturally forming onsen pool (keep your swimsuit on).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Amanohashidate

    Amanohashidate

    12.1 MILES

    Amanohashidate means 'bridge to heaven' and this narrow sandbar covered in some 5000 pine trees has long inspired poets and painters. It's also billed as…

  • Ine

    Ine

    13.35 MILES

    On the eastern side of the Tango Peninsula, Ine sits along the beautiful Ine-wan. The village's signature houses, called funaya, are built right over the…

  • Genbudō

    Genbudō

    15.9 MILES

    Genbudō is the largest of the five caves at this site, part of San-in Kaigan National Park, with other-worldly surfaces of pillar-like ripples formed by…

  • Chion-in

    Chion-in

    12.41 MILES

    Steps from the southern end of the Amanohashidate footbridge, this busy temple is home to an Important Cultural Property pagoda from the Muromachi period …

  • Kinosaki Strawcraft Museum

    Kinosaki Strawcraft Museum

    14.73 MILES

    This tiny museum in a former kura (storehouse) displays mugiwara-zaiku (barley-straw crafts) practised locally since 1716. Straw is dyed and cut into tiny…

  • Mikami-ke

    Mikami-ke

    13.79 MILES

    This historic 18th-century home belonged to a wealthy family of sake brewers and silk traders. There are well-preserved architectural details and…

  • Kyōga-misaki

    Kyōga-misaki

    10.85 MILES

    Kyōga-misaki is a cape at the northernmost point of the Tango Peninsula. The name means 'cape of sutras' for the shape of the stone formations. A car park…

View more attractions

Nearby Kansai attractions

2. Kyōga-misaki

10.85 MILES

Kyōga-misaki is a cape at the northernmost point of the Tango Peninsula. The name means 'cape of sutras' for the shape of the stone formations. A car park…

3. Amanohashidate

12.1 MILES

Amanohashidate means 'bridge to heaven' and this narrow sandbar covered in some 5000 pine trees has long inspired poets and painters. It's also billed as…

4. Chion-in

12.41 MILES

Steps from the southern end of the Amanohashidate footbridge, this busy temple is home to an Important Cultural Property pagoda from the Muromachi period …

5. Ine

13.35 MILES

On the eastern side of the Tango Peninsula, Ine sits along the beautiful Ine-wan. The village's signature houses, called funaya, are built right over the…

6. Mikami-ke

13.79 MILES

This historic 18th-century home belonged to a wealthy family of sake brewers and silk traders. There are well-preserved architectural details and…

7. Kinosaki Strawcraft Museum

14.73 MILES

This tiny museum in a former kura (storehouse) displays mugiwara-zaiku (barley-straw crafts) practised locally since 1716. Straw is dyed and cut into tiny…

8. Genbudō

15.9 MILES

Genbudō is the largest of the five caves at this site, part of San-in Kaigan National Park, with other-worldly surfaces of pillar-like ripples formed by…