Taketomi Island Day Trip from Ishigaki
In the morning, make your way to the Ishigaki Port ferry terminal and board a boat to Taketomi Island. Upon arrival, you’re picked up at the port and transferred to the tour office. Take the ferry on your own to Iriomote island, where you'll join a Japanese-speaking tour group. Throughout the day, you are accompanied by an English-speaking assistant who introduces you to each activity. In addition, you can consult a provided booklet for descriptions of attractions on your tour itinerary.First, hop into a water buffalo cart for a half-hour ride around the village of Taketomi, ambling along sandy paths past the red clay roofs of Ryūkyū-style homes. Listen as the driver plays the sanshin (a traditional Okinawan instrument) and sings traditional Okinawan songs.Afterward, a bus picks you up for the trip to Kondoi Beach, or you can rent a bicycle to explore the island on your own. See the Important Information tab for pricing and other details.Option 1: Kondoi BeachIf you’ve chosen this option, a bus picks you up from the water buffalo cart boarding point and takes you to Kondoi Beach, where you can spend free time swimming in the turquoise water and relaxing on the impressive expanse of white sand. Just tell the driver which ferry you plan to take back to Ishigaki Port and you’ll be picked up at the beach in time for your departure. Alternatively, you can decide later and call the driver when you are ready to return to Ishigaki.Option 2: Rental BikeIf you’ve selected the bike rental option, walk about 3 minutes on foot to the rental office and get fitted with your bicycle. You’ll have access to your bike all day, allowing you to explore the island sights at your own pace. Pedal to the plentiful handicraft shops and watch local artisans weave traditional cloth, take in the views of white-sand beaches or sink your teeth into a sumptuous meal of island-raised shrimp (own expense). After returning the bicycle you will be taken back to the port in time for whichever ferry you would like to take back to Ishigaki.Please note: A minimum of 2 people per booking is required.Click on “View Additional Info” for the meeting locations.
Iriomote Island Kayaking Tour with Sangara Falls
Arrive at the tour office in the morning to collect your ferry ticket from an English-speaking assistant. You'll also receive a booklet with descriptions of the attractions on this tour itinerary. Board the ferry on your own, and relax on the 50-minute ride across the water to Iriomote, the largest (and least inhabited) island in the beautiful Yaeyama island chain.Disembark at either Uehara or Ohara port, and meet your guide to travel the short distance by bus to the kayaking base. If you have brought some other clothes along for the tour, use the stop to change. After you receive your life jacket and paddle, listen to a quick safety briefing. Step inside your kayak (go solo or share with another group member), and paddle upstream along the Nishida River. The tour is aimed at all levels of kayakers, from first timers to seasoned pros, and the pace is set by the slowest member of the group to ensure no one is left behind.Your guide points out the area’s stunning natural sights as your group meanders through Iriomote’s dense mangrove forests. After roughly 25 minutes on the water, leave your kayak on the riverbank and start your 30-minute hike up a mountain path that leads to Sangara Falls (aka Nishida Falls). See wild examples of jungle species that are unique to the Yaeyama Islands including rare butterflies and sakishima-suo trees with rippling roots. At the falls, enjoy up to an hour of free time to explore the rock pools, gaze out over the dense jungle, savor a provided bento box, and perhaps take a swim under the waterfall itself. When it is time to head back, hike down to the river to get in your kayak. After paddling back to the base, you can take a quick shower before returning by bus to the port in time for your late-afternoon ferry to Ishigaki Port. Click on 'View Additional Info' below for the meeting point locations.
Guided Motocross Off-road Day Tour in Ishigaki Island
Meet up at the parking area named Ippon Matsu in Akaishi Village at 9:00 AM for morning departure or 3:00 PM for afternoon departure and get ready to start the exciting motorbike off-road experience! You will be riding within a variety of remote farms, scenic mountain sides and fabulous sandy beaches. The motorbike off-road tour is uniquely designed to allocate 4 hours to complete 3 selected off-road riding courses - test ride, single track trails and mountain course & sand riding. You will start with a test ride (10-15 minutes) for you to get the first feeling for the bike and also check your skill level. The first course is open ride course (45 minutes) that allows you to ride on open dirt roads, while enjoying the scenery and some nice hills and bumps along the way. Next is single track trails (45 minutes) that offers 3 levels of custom designed trails - easy, medium and hard. The highlights of the tour is the mountain course & sand riding (45 minutes) with some lightly challenging, yet extremely fun courses which offers you the inner mountain views and coastline views.As you progress with the tour, you will enjoy rest breaks for hydration, relaxing time, cold drinks and cool music. If you choose morning departure, the tour comes with a gourmet lunch with a selection of fresh fruit juices. You also have the option to jump for a swim in the ocean. The tour ends at Ippon Matsu parking area, the departure point.Motorcycles (subject to availability): Honda CRF 150 RII Honda CRF 125 F Kawasaki KX 100 Big Wheel Yamaha Serow 250 Aprilia Climber 240 – Trial Bike Trek Fuel EX-7 – Competition MTB Giant Reign 2 – Competition MTB For Marine Leisure activities: Snorkeling Set SUP (Stand Up Board) Beach Camping Tent Parasol etc. Tour Options: Please make your selection at the time of booking Family & Friend Package: For your family and friends who are not riding a motorbike, choose the 4-hr mountain & beach fun package. Includes Mountain Bike, Stand Up Board, Snorkeling Set, Parasol, Camping Tents, etc. Lunch is included for the morning family & friend package. We only offer this package to the companions of the motorcycle rider. Day Tour including Island BBQ (only available for afternoon departure / Group PM): After your day tour enjoy an Island BBQ dinner at a private beach with all local vegetables and meat.
Iriomote, Yubu, Kohama and Taketomi Islands
Make your own way to the tour office in the morning to pick up ferry tickets and receive a detailed description of your tour. Take the ferry on your own to Iriomote island, where you'll join a Japanese-speaking tour group. Throughout the day, you’ll be met by different English-speaking assistants who provide limited translation for each activity. In addition, you'll receive a booklet with descriptions of attractions on your tour itinerary.Settle in and enjoy the 50-minute ferry ride from Ishigaki Port to Iriomote Island’s Ohara Port. Upon arrival on Iriomote, you're taken to the Nakama River for a boat tour through Japan’s largest mangrove forest. During the 70-minute cruise, keep an eye out for wildlife while the guide points out the area’s flora and fauna. Afterward, board a bus and proceed on a short drive to a Mihara, where you’ll climb into a water buffalo cart waiting to take you on a fun-filled 15-minute ride over shallow ocean waters. Be entertained as your guide plays the sanshin (a traditional Okinawan instrument) and sings traditional Okinawan songs en route. Upon arrival, you have about 25 minutes of free time to admire the island’s botanical gardens, after which you will take the water buffalo cart back to Iriomote and the bus back to Ohara Port. Next, take a ferry to Kohama, a small island with a population of just 500. A guide picks you up at the port and takes you by bus to one of the island’s resort hotels, where you can enjoy a delicious Japanese lunch. Following your meal, a short bus tour takes you to see the island’s most famous sites, including filming locations for the TV drama Churasan that are representative of the traditional Okinawan countryside; you’ll pass the locations used for the Sugar Road, Kohama School and a Kohagura residence. Then head back to Kohama Port and ferry back to Ishigaki to end your tour in the afternoon.If you've opted for an upgrade, visit Taketomi Island (see description in Itinerary below) before ending your tour.Click on “View Additional Info” for the meeting locations.
Iriomote, Yubu, Taketomi Island Tour with Water Buffalo Ride
Make your way to the tour office in the morning to pick up ferry tickets and receive a detailed briefing on your full-day tour of three Yaeyama islands off Okinawa. Then depart the Ishigaki Port ferry terminal for a 50-minute boat ride to Ohara Port on Iriomote Island, where a local guide greets you.Once you arrive at Ohara Port, you will join a Japanese-speaking guided tour. Throughout the day, you are met and accompanied by a different English-speaking assistant who provides limited translation for each activity. In addition, you'll receive a booklet with descriptions of attractions on your tour itinerary.First, embark on a cruise along the Nakama River, situated amid Japan's largest mangrove forest. During your 70-minute boat tour, consult your booklet about the flora and fauna that inhabit the area.Following the mangrove cruise it’s a 15-minute bus ride to Mihara, the boarding point for your 15-minute water buffalo cart ride to Yubu Island. Travel through a shallow water to reach Yubu Island, where you can explore the botanical garden and enjoy a Japanese-style lunch in the island's only restaurant. After 1.5 hours, return by water buffalo cart to Iriomote and ride the bus back to Ohara Port, where you’ll catch the afternoon ferry to Taketomi Island.Upon arrival, take a 30-minute guided bus tour around Taketomi, gazing out at traditional one-story buildings with red-tiled roofs. The tour includes a stop at Star Sand Beach to see otherworldly star-shaped granules formed from the shells of tiny crustaceans. You'll also learn more about the features of Taketomi Island at Yugafu-kan, a visitor's center.Afterward, enjoy a second water buffalo ride of the day. During a 30-minute tour through the village of Taketomi, listen as your guide plays the sanshin (a traditional Okinawan instrument) and sings traditional Okinawan songs. When you reach Taketomi Port, you’ll return by ferry to Ishigaki, marking the end of your tour in the early evening.Please note: A minimum of 2 people per booking is required.Click on “View Additional Info” for the meeting locations.
Iriomote and Yubu Island Tour
In the morning, meet at the tour office to receive your ferry tickets and hear a detailed introduction to the day’s itinerary. Departing the Ishigaki Port ferry terminal, it’s a 50-minute ride to Ohara Port on Iriomote Island.Once you arrive at Ohara port, you will join a guide on a Japanese-speaking tour bus. Throughout the day, different English-speaking assistants meet your group to provide limited translation. You can also refer to a provided booklet with descriptions of the attractions on your tour itinerary.Begin with a 70-minute boat cruise through Japan's largest mangrove forest. After your cruise on the Nakama River, board a bus for a 15-minute drive to Mihara, where you hop into a water buffalo cart for a fun 15-minute ride. Travel through shallow waters to Yubu Island, where you have about 1.5 hours to explore the botanical garden and enjoy a Japanese-style lunch at the island's only restaurant.You'll return by water buffalo cart to Iriomote and ride the bus back to Ohara Port, then take the afternoon ferry back to Ishigaki Island, where your tour ends.Please note: A minimum of 2 people per booking is required.Click on “View Additional Info” for the meeting locations.