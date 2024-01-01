Bethany Moravian Church

Jamaica

The Bethany road climbs sharply and delivers you at the Bethany Moravian Church, 4km north of Mile Gully. It's a simple gray stone building dating to 1835, dramatically perched foursquare midway up the hill with fantastic valley views. The church is rather dour close up, but the simple interior boasts a resplendent organ.

