The English colonialists never completed the Savanna-la-Mar Fort at the foot of Great George St. Parts of it collapsed into the swamps within a few years of being built, and these discarded guts now form a small cove where locals swim. A bustling daily market, specializing in vegetables and local fish, has been built into the grounds.

St George's Parish Church

0.66 MILES

This church, opposite the courthouse, was built in 1905. It’s uninspired, but has a stately pipe organ that was dedicated in 1914.

Courthouse

0.66 MILES

The most interesting building in town is the Sav courthouse, built in 1925, where there’s a fountain made of cast iron inscribed with the words, ‘Keep the…

Manning's School

1.26 MILES

At the north end of town by the roundabout known as Hendon Circle is the very handsome Manning’s School, built in 1738 and named after Westmoreland…

Frome Sugar Factory

6.03 MILES

Constructed in 1938, this historic factory was the setting for a nationwide labor dispute that ended in violence, tragedy and the transformation of…

Bluefields Beach Park

7.23 MILES

Well signed from the Winston Jones Hwy (A2), this beach is a narrow stretch of pale sand, as beautiful as it is ignored by foreign tourists (although it’s…

Roaring River Park

7.45 MILES

This natural beauty spot revolves around a series of caves, rich with Taíno and runaway slave history. A guide shows you around, and you then swim in the…

Bluefields Great House

7.65 MILES

Philip Gosse was one of the great polymaths of his time: the man who both popularized the aquarium and modified its design, and illustrator of gorgeously…

Belmont Beach

7.73 MILES

There are actually two small Belmont Beaches, but one is too rocky to relax on and the other is a major mooring point for fishing boats. That said, if the…