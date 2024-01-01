The official residence of the governor-general, the representative of the Queen of England, King’s House was initially the home of the Lord Bishop of Jamaica. It was heavily restored after the 1907 earthquake. The dining room contains two particularly impressive full-length portraits of King George III and Queen Charlotte by Sir Joshua Reynolds.
King’s House
Kingston
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.61 MILES
High on the White River, Jamaica's heavenly Blue Hole is a vision and is an undisputed highlight in Ocho Rios. To reach this popular spot, make your way…
28.03 MILES
The waters that launched Brooke Shields’ movie career are by any measure one of the most beautiful spots in Jamaica. The 180ft-deep (55m) “Blue Hole” (as…
4.07 MILES
The superlative collection of Jamaican art housed by the National Gallery is the finest on the island and should on no account be missed. As well as…
13.59 MILES
Highest of the highlights, Blue Mountain Peak reaches 2256m above sea level, and no visit to the area should neglect a predawn hike to its summit for a…
24.28 MILES
The idyllic waterfall and swimming hole of Nanny Falls is a 30-minute walk uphill from the end of Moore Town, passing under huge ferns, Jamaican apple…
0.39 MILES
The large, creaky, colonial-era wooden house on Hope Rd, where Bob Marley lived and recorded from 1975 until his death in 1981, is the city’s most-visited…
0.71 MILES
This beautiful colonial house was built in 1881 by George Stiebel, the first black millionaire in Jamaica. Antique lovers will enjoy the guided tour,…
27.39 MILES
This beautiful little cove just east of Drapers boasts a small but perfect white-sand beach, where the water is fed by a freshwater river that spits…
Nearby Kingston attractions
0.26 MILES
Jamaica House is faced by a columned portico and fronted by expansive lawns. Initially built in 1960 as the residence of the prime minister, the building…
0.39 MILES
The large, creaky, colonial-era wooden house on Hope Rd, where Bob Marley lived and recorded from 1975 until his death in 1981, is the city’s most-visited…
0.71 MILES
This beautiful colonial house was built in 1881 by George Stiebel, the first black millionaire in Jamaica. Antique lovers will enjoy the guided tour,…
0.88 MILES
Reggae legend Peter Tosh finally gets his due in this tiny museum. A co-founder of The Wailers (he co-wrote 'Get up, Stand up'), Tosh was an early…
1.24 MILES
This neighborhood, road junction and major bus terminal is named for a venerable silk-cotton (kapok) tree that stood here until the 1870s. Today, the…
1.36 MILES
This brick church is more popularly known as the ‘Half Way Tree Church.’ The foundations of the existing church were laid in 1692. The exterior is austere…
1.43 MILES
This grand open space at the center of New Kingston is a lovely place for a stroll or a spot of people-watching over a takeout patty under a shady tree…
2.23 MILES
These 18-hectare gardens, replete with manicured grounds, exotic plants and beautiful flowers, date back to 1881, when the government established an…