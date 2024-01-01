King’s House

Kingston

The official residence of the governor-general, the representative of the Queen of England, King’s House was initially the home of the Lord Bishop of Jamaica. It was heavily restored after the 1907 earthquake. The dining room contains two particularly impressive full-length portraits of King George III and Queen Charlotte by Sir Joshua Reynolds.

