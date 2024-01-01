St Mark's Chapel

Kingston, Blue Mountains & the Southeast Coast

St Mark’s Chapel in Irish Town is an attractive white 19th century clapboard church. It was heavily restored after being damaged by Hurricane Gilbert in 1988.

Nearby Kingston, Blue Mountains & the Southeast Coast attractions

1. Craighton Coffee Estate

0.19 MILES

Just north of Newcastle, you can take a one-hour tour of the attractive 200-year-old Craighton Estate Great House and coffee plantation. During the tour,…

2. Old Tavern Coffee Estate

2.52 MILES

Old Tavern Coffee Estate lies about 1.5km southwest of Section. The owners, the Tywman family, welcome visitors by prior arrangement. You're treated to a…

3. Devon's Coffee Ranch

2.66 MILES

Most Blue Mountain coffee tours are on the southern ridge of the mountains, accessible from the Kingston side, but this small plantation is a great option…

4. Sculpture Park

2.84 MILES

This sculpture garden, on the grounds of the University of Technology, features nine sculptures by acclaimed Caribbean artists. These include Laura Facey…

5. Hope Gardens

2.86 MILES

These 18-hectare gardens, replete with manicured grounds, exotic plants and beautiful flowers, date back to 1881, when the government established an…

6. Bob Marley Museum

4.39 MILES

The large, creaky, colonial-era wooden house on Hope Rd, where Bob Marley lived and recorded from 1975 until his death in 1981, is the city’s most-visited…

7. Mavis Bank Coffee Factory

4.51 MILES

Established in 1923 and located 1km southwest of Mavis Bank, this is the largest coffee factory in Jamaica, producing Blue Mountain coffee sold under the…

8. King’s House

4.53 MILES

The official residence of the governor-general, the representative of the Queen of England, King’s House was initially the home of the Lord Bishop of…