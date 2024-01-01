Cattedrale di San Nicolò

Central Sicily

LoginSave

Nicosia's cathedral dates back to 1340. It's built in the Gothic style and is capped by a beautiful, painted wooden ceiling. The interior includes a skilfully chiselled choir from the school of Antonello Gagini and a painting of St Bartholomew by 17th-century Tenebrist painter Jusepe de Ribera.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Piazza Armerina, Enna, Sicily

    Villa Romana del Casale

    26.64 MILES

    Villa Romana del Casale is sumptuous, even by decadent Roman standards, and is thought to have been the country retreat of Marcus Aurelius Maximianus,…

  • View of coastline and town of Cefalu, Sicily, Italy

    Duomo di Cefalù

    28.75 MILES

    Cefalù's cathedral is one of the jewels in Sicily's Arab-Norman crown, only equalled in magnificence by the Cattedrale di Monreale and Palermo's Cappella…

  • Spiaggia di Cefalù

    Spiaggia di Cefalù

    28.85 MILES

    Cefalù's crescent-shaped beach is one of the most popular along the whole Sicilian coast. In summer it is packed, so be sure to arrive early to get a good…

  • Triclinium

    Triclinium

    26.66 MILES

    One of a series of apartments on one side of the Ambulacro, the triclinium boasts a splendid floor illustration of the labours of Hercules, where the…

  • Panoramic view of the Greek archaeological site of Morgantina, in the interior of Sicily in Italy. 1479010493 carthaginian, tour tourism

    Morgantina

    22.39 MILES

    A 16km drive northeast of Piazza Armerina (and a 4km downhill drive from the town of Aidone) lie the noteworthy remains of Morgantina, an ancient Greek…

  • Little Hunt

    Little Hunt

    26.62 MILES

    Of the rooms on the northern side of the peristyle, the most interesting is a dining room featuring a hunting mosaic called the Little Hunt – 'little'…

  • Sala delle Dieci Ragazze

    Sala delle Dieci Ragazze

    26.64 MILES

    Just off the southern end of the Ambulacro della Grande Caccia, in the Sala delle Dieci Ragazze, is the villa's most famous mosaic. It depicts nine …

  • Peristyle

    Peristyle

    26.63 MILES

    The main part of the villa is centred on the peristyle, a vast covered courtyard lined with amusing animal heads. This is where guests would have been…

View more attractions

Nearby Central Sicily attractions

1. Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore

0.21 MILES

A reconstruction of a 13th-century church destroyed by a landslide in 1757, the current Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore made its debut in 1767…

2. Necropoli di Realmese

12.39 MILES

Situated 3km northwest of Calascibetta, the Necropoli di Realmese is worth investigating, with some 300 rock tombs dating from 850 BC. To reach the site,…

3. Chiesa Madre

12.86 MILES

Calascibetta's most impressive sight is its 14th-century cathedral. Among its highlights are 18th-century paintings by Ludovico Svirech.

4. Castello Arabo-Normanno

12.89 MILES

Perched north of town at a height of nearly 1000m, the ruins of Mistretta's 11th-century Norman castle make an atmospheric spot to survey the old town's…

5. Rocca di Cerere

13.67 MILES

Just below the entrance to Castello di Lombardia is a huge rock, which was once home to Enna's Temple of Demeter (Ceres to the Romans), goddess of…

6. Castello di Lombardia

13.85 MILES

One of Sicily's most formidable castles guards Enna's highest point, at the easternmost edge of the historic centre. The original castle was built by the…

7. Duomo

13.97 MILES

The Duomo is the most impressive of the historic buildings that line Via Roma, Enna's showpiece street. Built over 200 years after the original Gothic…

8. Museo Archeologico di Palazzo Varisano

14.01 MILES

Enna's archaeological museum houses a good collection of local artefacts (labelled in Italian) excavated from throughout the region, as well as objects…