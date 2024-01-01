Nicosia's cathedral dates back to 1340. It's built in the Gothic style and is capped by a beautiful, painted wooden ceiling. The interior includes a skilfully chiselled choir from the school of Antonello Gagini and a painting of St Bartholomew by 17th-century Tenebrist painter Jusepe de Ribera.
Cattedrale di San Nicolò
Central Sicily
