Vihara Bhatra Sasana

Pulau Bintan

Dragons adorn the beautifully painted upturned eaves on the roof of this Chinese temple. A statue of Kuan Yin (Guanyin), the goddess of mercy, stands at the central altar. To get here, turn left out of the Tanjung Pinang ferry terminal and keep walking to the end of the road. The temple is on your right, on the corner with Jl Ketapang.

  • Pulau Penyenget

    Pulau Penyenget

    1.83 MILES

    Pulau Penyenget, reached by frequent boats (7000Rp) from the Tanjung Pinang pier, was once the capital of the Riau rajahs. The ruins of the old palace of…

  • Museum Bahari Bintan

    Museum Bahari Bintan

    16.28 MILES

    This fascinating maritime museum is a surprising find along this sleepy coastal road. Housed within a building shaped like a ship, it has an unlikely…

  • Vihara Dharma Sasana

    Vihara Dharma Sasana

    1.05 MILES

    This well-maintained temple complex, looking out to sea, is accessed through a beautifully decorative Chinese archway and contains three main temples. The…

  • Berakit

    Berakit

    20.08 MILES

    On Pulau Bintan's far northeast tip, Berakit is a small, curious fishing village populated with Orang Laut (which translates to 'people of the sea'), a…

  • Banyan Tree Temple

    Banyan Tree Temple

    1 MILES

    This particularly unusual temple is housed in a building dating from the early 19th century. Originally owned by a wealthy Chinese man, believed to be…

  • Chinatown

    Chinatown

    0.95 MILES

    When heading to Senggarang from Tanjung Pinang by boat, unless you ask to dock at the temples, you'll be dropped off at the jetties at Senggarang's so…

  • Sultan Sulaiman Badrul Alamsyah

    Sultan Sulaiman Badrul Alamsyah

    0.09 MILES

    Housed in an attractive building built by the Dutch in 1918, this small museum is full of mostly Chinese artefacts – coins, pottery, musical instruments,…

  • Cetiya Bodhi Sasana

    Cetiya Bodhi Sasana

    0.28 MILES

    This small Chinese temple down by the docks can actually be seen from the water as you leave on boats to Senggarang. There's a small open-air stage in…

