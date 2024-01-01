Dragons adorn the beautifully painted upturned eaves on the roof of this Chinese temple. A statue of Kuan Yin (Guanyin), the goddess of mercy, stands at the central altar. To get here, turn left out of the Tanjung Pinang ferry terminal and keep walking to the end of the road. The temple is on your right, on the corner with Jl Ketapang.
Vihara Bhatra Sasana
Pulau Bintan
