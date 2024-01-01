Close to Leitimur's far southern tip, this shady south coast beach isn't great for swimming, but it's a popular hangout for the locals at the weekend.
Namalatu Beach
Pulau Ambon
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
20.45 MILES
Waai is famous for its 'lucky' belut (moray eels). For 10,000Rp, a 'guide' tempts the eels from dark recesses in a concrete-sided pond by feeding them raw…
13.63 MILES
Kaitetu’s pretty little wood and thatch-roofed Mesjid Wapaue was originally built in 1414 on nearby Gunung Wawane. The mosque was supposedly transferred…
5.3 MILES
This modest museum is ten minutes south of Kota Ambon, set in sloping landscaped gardens adorned with Japanese and Dutch cannons and a scowling statue of…
13.82 MILES
In Hila, the 1649 Benteng Amsterdam is an impressive, old, walled fort. Though the walls are obviously rebuilt with concrete, the inner tower, with its…
8.97 MILES
Known to locals as the Australian Cemetery, this neatly manicured cemetery was designed by a British landscape architect in honour of Allied servicemen…
7.61 MILES
Undramatic Benteng Victoria (out of bounds due to army use) is a Dutch-era fortress. The site of Indonesian national hero Pattimura's hanging, it’s…
7.17 MILES
The town’s biggest mosque, Masjid Raya al-Fatah is a modern concrete affair, its gold-and-brown onion dome visible across much of central Ambon. Non…
7.45 MILES
Named for the Basque missionary who visited Maluku in the 16th century, Francis Xavier Cathedral has a facade crusted with statues of saints and…
Nearby Pulau Ambon attractions
0.66 MILES
This modest, partly rocky beach comes alive at the weekends when the locals arrive in force.
5.3 MILES
This modest museum is ten minutes south of Kota Ambon, set in sloping landscaped gardens adorned with Japanese and Dutch cannons and a scowling statue of…
7.17 MILES
The town’s biggest mosque, Masjid Raya al-Fatah is a modern concrete affair, its gold-and-brown onion dome visible across much of central Ambon. Non…
7.18 MILES
A 1962 monument to the 'liberation' of West Papua.
7.45 MILES
Named for the Basque missionary who visited Maluku in the 16th century, Francis Xavier Cathedral has a facade crusted with statues of saints and…
7.52 MILES
This central landmark next to Pattimura Park was unveiled in 2009 and bears the flags of all nations.
7.61 MILES
Undramatic Benteng Victoria (out of bounds due to army use) is a Dutch-era fortress. The site of Indonesian national hero Pattimura's hanging, it’s…
8.97 MILES
Known to locals as the Australian Cemetery, this neatly manicured cemetery was designed by a British landscape architect in honour of Allied servicemen…