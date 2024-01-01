Namalatu Beach

Pulau Ambon

Close to Leitimur's far southern tip, this shady south coast beach isn't great for swimming, but it's a popular hangout for the locals at the weekend.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Sacred Eels of Waai

    Sacred Eels of Waai

    20.45 MILES

    Waai is famous for its 'lucky' belut (moray eels). For 10,000Rp, a 'guide' tempts the eels from dark recesses in a concrete-sided pond by feeding them raw…

  • Mesjid Wapaue

    Mesjid Wapaue

    13.63 MILES

    Kaitetu’s pretty little wood and thatch-roofed Mesjid Wapaue was originally built in 1414 on nearby Gunung Wawane. The mosque was supposedly transferred…

  • Museum Siwalima

    Museum Siwalima

    5.3 MILES

    This modest museum is ten minutes south of Kota Ambon, set in sloping landscaped gardens adorned with Japanese and Dutch cannons and a scowling statue of…

  • Benteng Amsterdam

    Benteng Amsterdam

    13.82 MILES

    In Hila, the 1649 Benteng Amsterdam is an impressive, old, walled fort. Though the walls are obviously rebuilt with concrete, the inner tower, with its…

  • Commonwealth War Cemetery

    Commonwealth War Cemetery

    8.97 MILES

    Known to locals as the Australian Cemetery, this neatly manicured cemetery was designed by a British landscape architect in honour of Allied servicemen…

  • Benteng Victoria

    Benteng Victoria

    7.61 MILES

    Undramatic Benteng Victoria (out of bounds due to army use) is a Dutch-era fortress. The site of Indonesian national hero Pattimura's hanging, it’s…

  • Masjid Raya al-Fatah

    Masjid Raya al-Fatah

    7.17 MILES

    The town’s biggest mosque, Masjid Raya al-Fatah is a modern concrete affair, its gold-and-brown onion dome visible across much of central Ambon. Non…

  • Francis Xavier Cathedral

    Francis Xavier Cathedral

    7.45 MILES

    Named for the Basque missionary who visited Maluku in the 16th century, Francis Xavier Cathedral has a facade crusted with statues of saints and…

Nearby Pulau Ambon attractions

1. Santai Beach

0.66 MILES

This modest, partly rocky beach comes alive at the weekends when the locals arrive in force.

