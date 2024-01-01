The Trans-Flores Hwy parallels this beautiful long stretch of white sand. The water is perfect for swimming and you can easily lounge away an afternoon.
Pantai Paga
Flores
15.35 MILES
Kelimutu National Park is a Nusa Tenggara must. Its centrepiece is Gunung Kelimutu, crowned by three startling lakes that shift colour thanks to…
2.36 MILES
About 5km west of Pantai Paga, look for a small, partially paved road that runs for 2km through a cocoa plantation to a stunning double bay. Facing a…
10.39 MILES
The charming seaside village of Sikka is one of Flores’ first Portuguese settlements. Its kings dominated the Maumere region until the 20th century. The…
27.99 MILES
The ikat market sells hand-woven tapestries from across Flores and Sumba. Bargaining is acceptable, but bear in mind you're expected to make good on any…
28.05 MILES
Meander through the aromatic market that stretches from the waterfront into the streets. Expect plastic tubs of vegetables, fruit and an astonishing…
19.96 MILES
Wedged into the misty peaks above an emerald valley blanketed with rice fields is the friendly village of Detusoko. Located halfway between Ende and Moni,…
27.88 MILES
History buffs can visit Sukarno’s wood-shuttered house of exile (1934–38). The minimal original period furnishings reflect his modest lifestyle at the…
9.22 MILES
Just off the Trans-Flores Hwy, 20km south of Maumere, a paved road descends 2km through coconut and banana groves to the south coast weaving and fishing…
