About 10km west of town, this popular viewpoint exposes vast panoramas encompassing Catherine Falls across the valley.
Dolphin’s Nose
Coonoor
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
23.77 MILES
In the foothills of the Nilgiris, this newly enlarged 765-sq-km wildlife reserve is like a classical Indian landscape painting given life, with chital…
10.63 MILES
Established in 1848, these pretty 22-hectare gardens are a living gallery of the Nilgiris' natural flora. Keep an eye out for a typical Toda mund (village…
26.09 MILES
This park covers 880 sq km and was once the Mysore maharajas’ private wildlife reserve. It's noted for herds of gaurs (Indian bison), chitals (spotted…
13.35 MILES
If you're interested in the Nilgiris' tribal communities you'll love this slightly scruffy, erratically open museum, with its fascinating exhibits on…
4.93 MILES
Just 2km north of Kotagiri centre, the house built in 1819 by Ooty founder John Sullivan has been refurbished in bright red and filled with fascinating…
11.09 MILES
Perched above Ooty's centre, immaculate pale-yellow St Stephen’s, built in 1829, is the Nilgiris' oldest church. It has lovely stained glass, huge wooden…
10.98 MILES
This quaint little haven in a crumbling, earthy-red 1867 building houses more than 30,000 books, including rare titles on the Nilgiris and hill tribes,…
23.59 MILES
In mornings and evenings you can see the reserve's working elephants being fed at the elephant camp just east of the Mudumalai reception centre, where you…
Nearby Coonoor attractions
1.14 MILES
Catherine Falls is 8km south of Kotagiri off the Mettupalayam road; the last 2km or so are on foot, and the falls only flow after rain.
1.9 MILES
A favourite picnic spot in a patch of monkey-patrolled forest, Lamb's Rock has incredible views past glimmering tea and coffee plantations to the hazy…
3.77 MILES
Over 50 years old, this estate (2km northeast of upper Coonoor) is one of the few working Nilgiri tea factories open to visitors. Guides jump in quickly,…
4.08 MILES
Upper Coonoor's 12-hectare Sim’s Park, established in 1874, is a peaceful oasis of sloping manicured lawns with more than 1000 plant species from several…
4.93 MILES
8.64 MILES
About 7km east of Ooty, Doddabetta is the highest point (2633m) in the Nilgiris. On clear days, it's one of the best viewpoints around; go early for a…
10.51 MILES
With terraced lawns and over 20,000 rose bushes of more than 2000 varieties – best between May and July – the Rose Garden is a sweet place for a stroll,…
10.63 MILES
