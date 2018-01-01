Welcome to Jorethang
High across the valley from Jorethang, the lights of Darjeeling twinkle provocatively, as if taunting foreign visitors wishing they could simply cross the river and drive there directly. Indeed most international travellers only find themselves in Jorethang because they didn't realise that the Sikkim–West Bengal border was closed to them here.
The town centre is a bustling but charmless transport hub where most of West Sikkim comes to shop. Rows of dreary concrete blocks are separated by straight roads and alleys in which lurk mostly unappetising budget hotels, though some of the widest lanes have been part-pedestrianised and a new park offers minor respite.
