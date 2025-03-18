Whether you want to explore rock cut caves, climb historical hillside forts or visit the ruins of ancient temples India – a land of rich and diverse history, culture and antiquity – offers a choice of ancient sites. Some of the greatest ancient civilizations – the Indus Valley and dynasties like the Guptas, Mauryans, Cholas and Pandyas – have thrived here. The country has more than a thousand fascinating archaeological sites, spread across the country, ranging from entire towns to ancient temples, Buddhist stupas, rock cut caves and forts.

While many are UNESCO-listed and on the tourist trail, others are lesser-known and newer. Explore these gateways to the magnificent past that showcase ancient wisdom and development in a fascinating way with our guide to the sites that should be on every history lover’s bucket list.

The remains of the sophisticated port town at Lothal. DARSHAN KUMAR/Shutterstock

1. Lothal, Gujarat

The drive to Lothal, just 80km (50 miles) from Ahmedabad, along a dusty road, feels like you are heading nowhere. But at one time, this bleak and eerie site was a bustling metropolis in the Indus Valley, dating back to 2500 BCE, with strong trade connections to Mesopotamia and Egypt.

Advertisement

Walk along the complex to see the remains of a port town laid out in a grid with sophisticated urban planning and advanced drainage systems. One of the most fascinating finds was a burial of two people in a single brick-lined grave.

The showstopper here is the gargantuan artificial dock at the eastern edge of the site built with bricks, which provided berthing facilities for ships, and was once close to the water of the Sabarmati River. At the onsite museum catch a glimpse of the beads, painted pottery and shell, copper and bronze objects found at the site.

Getting there: Drive there from Ahmedabad, which will take about two hours. A taxi will cost you around ₹1500 (US$17.25) one way.

Planning tip: Carry lots of water and a hat, as it can be very warm during the day. The best months to visit are between November and March.The onsite museum is closed on Fridays.

2. Keezhadi, Tamil Nadu

Brick buildings, tiles used for laying roofs, ring wells for water, shards of black and red pottery with ancient Tamil Brahmi script and ornaments – these are some of the objects archaeologists unearthed at Keezhadi, located in Sivaganga district, Tamil Nadu, about 12km (7 miles) southeast of Madurai. This is one of India’s newest archaeological sites that is particularly significant as it unearthed an urban civilization with literacy and administration of the Sangan Age – considered the golden age of Tamil literature – dated between the 3rd and the 6th centuries, challenging the notion that India’s civilization started in North India.

From 2015, excavations have been carried out in eight phases. Walking through the site and the trenches takes you 3000 years back in time, with residential areas, streets, public buildings, burial chambers, granaries and sophisticated water management systems.

Getting there: Fly into Madurai and hire a taxi for the drive to Keezhadi. You can use ride-hailing apps like Ola and Uber.

Planning tip: Visit the slick onsite museum designed with the Chettinad-style of architecture, showcasing 15,000 artifacts from terracotta figurines and beads to potsherds, dice and coins. The entrance fee is ₹15 (US$0.17) per person.

The ancient Sivadol Shiva temple at Sivasagar is still used as a place of worship today. Ron Ramtang/Shutterstock

3. Sivasagar, Assam

Sivasagar in Assam, in northeast India, was once the capital of the Ahoms, an ethnic group that came from Yunnan in China in the 17th century and ruled over Assam for 600 years. Today, there are over 350 ancient monuments in this district.

Advertisement

The most famous of these buildings is the decrepit, rain-stained Talatal Ghar, which used to be the military base of the Ahom kings but was later transformed into a palace for the kings and queens, with three floors underground. Not far from here, is the oval-shaped amphitheater called Rang Ghar, that looks like an inverted boat, surrounded by manicured gardens, from where the royalty witnessed animal fights. Last on the trail is the Sivadol or the tall Shiva temple built in 1734, a place still used for worship today.

Getting there: Fly into Jorhat which is 75km (47 miles) away, and drive or take a taxi from there. It will cost around ₹1500 (US$17.25).

Detour: Take a side trip to see the 42 tombs of Ahom kings and queens at Charaideo, which is 28km (17 miles) away. These mounds, likened to Egyptian pyramids, were made of brick and earth and constructed in a sophisticated manner.

4. Kalibangan, Rajasthan

Toy carts, fire altars and ovens, defensive walls and bastions, semiprecious stones like lapis lazuli and evidence of plowed fields with furrows – these were some of the things that archaeologists found in Kalibangan located near the Ghaggar River in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan. This is another stunning Indus Valley site laid out in a chessboard pattern that was abandoned after the river dried up.

It took almost 34 years to excavate this site. Kalibangan (translation: "black bangles") owes its name to the fragments of black bangles found at the surface of mounds here. The most famous of the finds was a humped bull figurine made of terracotta. Well-planned drainage systems and a lack of ornate structures, point to an emphasis on functionality and durability.

Getting there: Fly to Jaipur and drive from there (250km/155 miles). A taxi would cost around ₹8000 (US$92) one way.

Planning tip: Visit the museum in Hanumangarh, which has three galleries showcasing Harappan bangles, seals, terracotta objects and figurines, and bricks and stone balls found in the excavations. The museum is closed on Fridays.

Brick cisterns on the hilltop at Thotlakonda. ABIR ROY BARMAN/Shutterstock

5. Thotlakonda, Andhra Pradesh

Imagine doing an aerial survey and finding a 2000-year-old Buddhist complex, on a hill! That was how this Buddhist complex near Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh, overlooking the Bay of Bengal, first came to light when the Indian navy did an aerial survey to set up a base. After that excavations were carried on from 1988 to 1993, and a complete Buddhist complex which once carried on trade with Rome, was unearthed.

The word Thotlakonda means "hill with stone wells" referring to cisterns that collected water for Buddhist people. Sculptured panels and stucco, terracotta and glass beads, silver coins, terracotta tiles and miniature stupas were found in the excavations. Walk through the tranquil and well-preserved stupas, viharas and meditation halls, which were part of a flourishing Buddhist monastery that thrived for more than 400 years.

Getting there: Fly into Visakhapatnam and drive (35km/22 miles). Taxis will cost you around ₹900 (US$10.35) one way.

Planning tip: Carry a pair of binoculars. The complex is also home to a prolific birdlife from kestrels to sea and rock eagles. The entrance fee is ₹10 (US$0.12) for Indian Nationals and ₹100 (US$1.15) for others. The site is closed on Mondays.

6. Rakhigarhi, Haryana

Terracotta vessels, granaries, toys, baked bricks, hunting tools and even an ancient skeleton were found at Rakhigarhi in the Hisar region of Haryana, 150km (93 miles) northwest of Delhi. This is one of the biggest Indus Valley sites, with each gargantuan mound as large as 25 hectares (62 acres).

The site has two villages and nine interconnected mounds that yielded finds like semiprecious stones, shells and tools, fire altars, weights and seals with Harappan script. Recently the site was in the news when the DNA analysis of a 4600-year-old skeleton of a woman from Rakhigarhi showed genetic links to ancient Iranians and Southeast Asian hunter-gatherers.

Getting there: Fly into Delhi and drive from there or take a taxi. A taxi will cost you around ₹3000 (US$35) one way.

Planning tip: There are hardly any facilities for tourists here, but ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) boards give you information about the site. As the excavations are still going on, there is no guarantee about what you could see on a visit.

Interior of Sahar Ki Masjid at Champaner and Pavagadh Archaeological Park. Leonid Andronov/Shutterstock

7. Champaner and Pavagadh Archaeological Park, Gujarat

The Pavagadh hill rising from the plains, and Champaner at the foot of the hill make up this dramatic archaeological site. Champaner was the capital of the Sultanate of Gujarat and has more than 23 exquisite sites, ranging from forts and mosques to temples and stepwells dating from the 8th to the 14th centuries. The intricately carved minarets, domes and jalis (carved stone screens) will grab your attention. Take the cable car to Pavagadh, with panoramic views of the countryside, which was the capital of the Chauhan Rajputs, and later captured by the Mughals – it has a hilltop fortress and Jain temples.

Getting there: Fly to Vadodara (Baroda) and drive one hour to the site. Taxis will cost you around ₹1300 (US$15) one way.

Planning tip: Give yourself plenty of time to visit this site. There is good accommodation available at Champaner. You can also do it as a day trip from Vadodara. Avoid the summer months of May and June.

8. Benisagar, Jharkhand

A magnificent pond, temple complexes and stone panels of gods and goddesses, such as Agni and Kuber, and erotic carvings dating back to the 5th century can all be seen at Benisagar. This is one of India’s most fascinating sites, found on the Odisha-Jharkhand border, 85km (53 miles) south of Chaibasa.

Some statues were first discovered by Colonel Tickell of the British Army in 1840, and in 1875, historian JD Beglar visited the site. Excavations were carried out for the first time in 2003.

The intricate style of temple architecture here suggests that it was ruled by the king of Odisha. The area was an important center of Shiva worship where tantric traditions thrived. A stone seal from the 5th century with inscriptions in ancient Sanskrit and a stone that produces a bell-like sound when hit are some of the oddities found here.

Getting there: Fly to Ranchi and take a taxi from there. You can also fly into Bhubaneswar and drive from there (around 240km/149 miles). The taxi will cost around ₹2500 (US$29) each way.