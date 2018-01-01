Welcome to Madurai
Tourists, Indian and foreign, come here for the celebrated Meenakshi Amman Temple, a dazzling maze-like structure ranking among India's greatest temples. Otherwise, Madurai, perhaps appropriately given its age, captures many of India’s glaring dichotomies: a centre dominated by a medieval temple and an economy increasingly driven by IT, all overlaid with the hustle, energy and excitement of a big Indian city and slotted into a much more manageable package than Chennai’s sprawl.
2-Night Tour to Rameshwaram and Dhanushkodi from Madurai
Day 01: Madurai (City Tour)Pickup from Madurai Airport – Check-in to the hotel after lunch – Proceed for Sight-seeing places Thiruparankundram (Murugan Temple is a Hindu temple and one of the Six Abodes of Murugan), Thirumalai Nayakkar Mahal (This Palace was built in 1636 by King Thirumalai Nayak with the help of an Italian Architect), Mariamman Tank, Alagar Temple, Gandhi Museum one of the five Gandhi Sanghralayas in the country, Meenakshi Amman Temple is one of the oldest and most famous temples in Tamilnadu – Overnight stay in Madurai. Day 02: Madurai - Rameshwaram - Dhanushkodi After breakfast check-out from the Hotel drive to Rameshwaram and visit Pamban Bridge, Agni Theertham, Ramanathaswamy TempleHousing the world’s most sacred sand mound (a lingam said to have been created by Rama's wife Sita, so that he could worship Shiva), this temple is one of India's holiest shrines, After Lunch proceed to Dhanushkodi is a ghost town at the south-eastern tip of Pamban Island – Over-night stay in Rameshwaram. Day 3After breakfast check-out from the Hotel drive to Madurai airport for departure.
Private Tour: Full-Day Madurai Tour Including Meenakshi Amman Temple and Gandhi Museum
You will be picked up by your guide at your hotel in Madurai at 9:00 AM and then head off to the Meenakshi Amman Temple. This Hindu temple located on the southern bank of the Vaigai River is dedicated to Parvati and her consort, Shiva. Afterwards you will visit the Gandhi Museum, established at 1959. It showcases a part of the blood-stained garment worn by Gandhi when he was assassinated by Nathuram Godse. After sightseeing you will stop for lunch around 1:00 PM at your own expense. After lunch visit Thirumalai Nayak palace, originally dating back to 636 AD. You will see, it is a classic fusion of Dravidian and Islamic architecture. The original palace complex was four times bigger than the present structure.Then you will visit the Tiruparamkundram Temple, known for its ancient temple of Murugan. The temple is the first among the Six Abodes of Murugan and is one of the most visited tourist spots in Madurai. At around 4:30 PM you will be transferred back to your hotel.
Best of Southern India
Day 1 KochiThere are no planned activities before the evening welcome meeting, so check into the hotel and enjoy the city. After the welcome meeting, visit the harbour to enjoy sunset over the Chinese fishing nets.Day 2 KochiEnjoy an early morning orientation tour of Fort Kochi. Enjoy free time to explore before an evening performance of Kathakali.Day 3 Kochi/KalpettaTake a morning train followed by a scenic drive to reach Kalpetta, in the Wayanad district. Day 4 KalpettaHere, we go on nature trails in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary and visit the Edakkal Caves, which are believed to have been a shelter of neolithic people.Day 5 Kalpetta/MudumalaiWe leave the hills for the plains, and stop for the night at the Mudumalai Wildlife Sanctuary. Spend part of the afternoon on a short safari and spot the variety of wildlife within the park. Day 6 Mudumalai/MysoreImagine life as a Maharaja on a guided tour of the Mysore Palace. Later, join the throngs of pilgrims at Chamundi Hills, with its temple on top, and Nandi the Bull (ridden by the Hindu god Shiva) a short walk below. Day 7 Mysore/MāmallapuramArrive by train to Chennai before continuing south for a short ride to the small village of Mamallapuram. Visit the 7th century Shore Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Day 8 MāmallapuramFree time to explore Mamallapuram.Day 9 Māmallapuram/PuducherryIn the morning, drive to Pondicherry (now known as Puducherry), formerly the the largest French Colony in India and an important trading town. There is a strong French influence in the city's layout, with wide boulevards and French-style houses, but the city is undoubtedly Indian. Day 10 Puducherry/MaduraiTravel inland to Madurai, one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world. Day 11 MaduraiAfter visiting the temple complex, opt to visit the handicraft shops or duck into the cool shade of the covered, stone tailor’s market where, for a few rupees, rows of expert tailors will whip you up a custom shirt in minutes, all done on antique foot-pump sewing machines. Day 12 Madurai/Periyār SanctuaryThekkady, adjacent to Periyar National Park, is the spice capital of India. On arrival, enjoy a guided tour of the spice plantations and a tea factory. Opt for a boat ride on the Periyar Lake. Day 13 Periyār Sanctuary/Kerala BackwatersTravel down to the backwaters from Thekkady to catch a private boat for the short journey to the village homestay. In the afternoon, explore the island with a local person to observe the different facets of local life. Your main bags will be transferred directly to the hotel in Kochi. Day 14 Kerala Backwaters/KochiThe morning is spent enjoying the last of our host family's hospitality with village activities. Depart the homestay and travel back to Kochi. The trip ends on arrival to Kochi in the early afternoon.
Wonderful Culture of Tamil Nadu 14 Day Tour
Day 1: Arrive Chennai - Mamallapuram Welcomed by our representative at Chennai airport followed by a transfer to MamallapuramOvernight in MamallapuramDay 2: MamallapuramToday you can go for a sightseeing of the famous World Heritage Monuments of MamallapuramDay 3: Mamallapuam - TirupatiCheckout from your hotel and drive to Tirupati; walk around the outerside of the temple as non Hindus are not allowed inside(Overnight in Tirupati)Day 4: Tirupati - PondicherryDrive to Pondicherry and Enroute visit Auroville. Enjoy the sightseeing tour of Pondicherry, visit the Shri Aurobindo Ashram, the Ganesha Temple, the Church of our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, and the Gandhi Statue on the boulevard. (Overnight in Pondicherry)Day 5: Pondicherry - KumbakonamDrive to Kumbakonam. Enroute visit temple at Gangaikonda Cholapuram. (Overnight in Kumbakonam)Day 6: Kumbakonam - KaraikudiCheckout from your hotel and drive to Karaikudi (Overnight in Karaikudi)Day 7: Karaikudi - MaduraiAfter breakfast drive to Madurai. In the evening, visit the Meenakshi Temple.(Overnight in Madurai)Day 8: Madurai Enjoy Madurai sightseeing by local Bicycle Rickshaw (Overnight in Madurai)Day 9: Madurai - KanyakumariDrive to Kanyakumari or Cape Comorin (Overnight in Kanyakumari)Day 10: Kanyakumari Enjoy the Sunrise and Sunset later visit Padmanabhapuram Palace(Overnight in Kanyakumari)Day 11: Kanyakumari - KovalamDrive to KovalamDay 12: Kovalam Day at leisure on the beach (Overnight in Kovalam)Day 13: Kovalam Day at leisure on the beach (Overnight in Kovalam)Day 14: Kovalam - TrivandrumDeparture transfer to Trivandrum airport
Visit: Meenakshi Amman Temple, Thirumalai Nayakkar Palace and Gandhi Museum in Madurai
Discover most iconic landmarks of city on this tour, pickup from your hotel by our experienced professional driver with well maintained air-conditioning vehicle, Your first stop at Meenakshi Amman Temple, dedicated to Parvathi, lord Shiva's wife. Built during 1623 to 1655 CE and known to host an estimated 33,000 sculptures, it was one of the top 30 nominees of the 'New Seven Wonders of the World'. And the notable 'Thousand Pillared Hall'. Each pillar portraits the Dravidian deities, just outside this hall, towards the west, are the Musical Pillars. Each pillar, when struck, produces a different musical note. Your next visit will be Thirumalai Nayakkar Palace, which was considered to be one of the wonders of the South. During 17th century Madurai had been a major trading centre which was visited by the Portuguese, Dutch and other Europeans. As such the king employed all these people and an Italian architect to design this massive palace. The design of the palace includes the architecture of Dravidian, Islamic and European style. The palace includes a grand courtyard surrounded with massive circular pillars and a throne room, covered by a dome that is 60 - 70 ft high. After that travel to Gandhi Museum, here you can view the galleries which are divided into three major sections, viz., “India Fights for Freedom”, “Visual Biography of Mahatma Gandhi” and “Relics and Replicas”. Also vist Philatelic Gallery on Gandhi is functioning in the ground floor. After visit the tour will be concluded you're drop-off at your hotel in Madurai.
Excursion to Chettinad Region from Madurai
Begin your excursion with picked up from your hotel in Madurai around 9am and start drive to chettinad region to visit the oldest and finest mansions of the town serve as heritage hotel properties where visitors can relax in lunch break pampering luxury and the signature resplendent décor. Chettinad mansion hotels are also a great place to experience the unique cuisine of the Chettinad region which is unlike any other in India. Chettinad dishes served on a traditional banana leaf platter. Karaikudi, along with some other locations in Chettinad have been declared as official “Heritage Towns” of Tamil Nadu thereby ensuring that their amazing historic architecture is protected by the Government, After explored the surroundings return to your hotel in Madurai where you're picked up.