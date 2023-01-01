Pudhu Mandapa

This 16th-century pillared hall stands outside the Meenakshi Amman Temple, opposite the eastern gopuram. It's crammed with colourful textile and crafts stalls and tailors at sewing machines, partly hiding some of the fine pillar sculptures, but it's easy to spot the triple-breasted Meenakshi near the southeast corner, facing Sundareswarar (opposite), and their marriage, accompanied by Vishnu, just inside the western entrance. A handsome pale-blue Nandi (Shiva's vehicle) sits outside the mandapa's eastern entrance.