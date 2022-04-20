Madurai

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Asura on Madurai Temple Gopuram

Getty Images/Flickr Open

Overview

Chennai may be the capital of Tamil Nadu, but Madurai claims its soul. Madurai is Tamil-born and Tamil-rooted, one of the oldest cities in India, a metropolis that traded with ancient Rome and was a great capital long before Chennai was even dreamed of.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Asura on Madurai Temple Gopuram

    Meenakshi Amman Temple

    Madurai

    The colourful abode of the triple-breasted warrior goddess Meenakshi (‘fish-eyed’ – an epithet for perfect eyes in classical Tamil poetry) is generally…

  • Gandhi Memorial Museum

    Gandhi Memorial Museum

    Madurai

    Housed in a 17th-century Nayak queen's palace, this impressive museum contains a moving, comprehensive account of Gandhi's life and India’s struggle for…

  • Tirumalai Nayak Palace

    Tirumalai Nayak Palace

    Madurai

    What Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple is to Nayak religious architecture, Tirumalai Nayak's crumbling palace is to the secular. It’s said to be only a…

  • Pudhu Mandapa

    Pudhu Mandapa

    Madurai

    This 16th-century pillared hall stands outside the Meenakshi Amman Temple, opposite the eastern gopuram. It's crammed with colourful textile and crafts…

  • Temple Art Museum

    Temple Art Museum

    Madurai

    Inside the eastern gopuram of the Meenakshi Amman Temple, you'll find the Nayak-period Thousand Pillared Hall (with 985 columns) on your right. Now the…

  • Mariamman Teppakkulam Tank

    Mariamman Teppakkulam Tank

    Madurai

    This vast tank, 3km east of the old city, covers an area as big as the Meenakshi Amman Temple and is the site of the incredible annual Teppam (Float)…

  • St Mary's Cathedral

    St Mary's Cathedral

    Madurai

    This 20th-century neo-Gothic construction's simple stained-glass windows and bold-orange vaulting are offset by a magnificent blue-and-white exterior with…

  • Madurai Government Museum

    Madurai Government Museum

    Madurai

    Attached to the very interesting Gandhi Memorial Museum, this is a sadly neglected collection of archaeological finds, sculpture, bronzes, costumes and…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Madurai with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Madurai