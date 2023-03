About 4km south of central Sivasagar along AT Rd, look right to see the rather beautiful Rang Ghar, a two-storey, oval-shaped pavilion that has been impeccably restored. Built by King Pramatta Singha in 1746, its gleaming sienna exterior features pretty, mainly floral, carvings. You can walk up to the top floor, from where the royalty watched buffalo and elephant fights and other entertainment, while the general populace looked on from nearby earthen mounds.