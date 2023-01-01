Ahom Temples

Three typical Ahom temple towers rise proudly above the partly wooded shore of Sivasagar tank. The centrepiece (and tallest) is the 33m-high Shivadol, dedicated to Shiva. One of Assam's most important temples, it was built by Ambika, an Ahom queen, in 1734. To its west stands the Devidol and to the east is the Vishnudol, consecrated to the mother goddess and Vishnu respectively. The lakeside setting is tranquil and beautiful.

You can quietly watch pilgrims go about their rituals within the atmospheric complex shaded by tropical trees. Ask before taking photographs.