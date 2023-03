The somewhat grandiose complex of Gauri Sagar comprises an attractive tank and a trio of distinctive 1720s temples – Vishnudol, Shivadol and Devidol – built by the Ahom queen Phuleswari along its north bank. The most impressive is Vishnudol, which is not as tall as Sivasagar’s Shivadol but has much finer (though eroded) carvings. Gauri Sagar is about 13km southwest of Sivasagar on the main road towards Jorhat.