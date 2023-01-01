Tocklai Tea Research Institute

To delve into the science and processes behind a good cuppa, visit the Tocklai Institute, the world's largest and oldest tea research centre (founded in 1911). The labs here research, among other things, microorganisms that inhibit plant disease and promote growth. A tea museum and model tea factory, exhibiting the machines that turn leaves into teapot-ready tea, are also here. Call ahead to ensure someone is available to give you a tour.

Tocklai is on the southeast edge of Jorhat, a ₹150 autorickshaw ride from the centre. There's also a guesthouse here, with old-fashioned AC rooms (singles/doubles ₹2000/2300) in a 1930 colonial house.