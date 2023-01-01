Charaideo was the first Ahom capital, established in 1228 by the dynasty's founder Sukapha after his arrival in eastern Assam while seeking new lands with his royal retinue from Yunnan (southwestern China). The site comprises a collection of large and small funerary mounds, known as maidams, in a picturesque forest setting. The Ahoms continued to bury their royalty here long after they moved their capital elsewhere, and the mounds are still considered sacred. It's 28km east of Sivasagar.

There are over 150 maidams in the area, 30 of them within the ticketed site. Archaeological work may mean that some of the site is temporarily closed.