Lothal Archaeological Site

Today a hot, dry wind whistles through the trees and over the broken bones of a city that 4500 years ago was one of the most important of the Indus Valley civilisation, which extended into what is now Pakistan. Excavations have revealed the world’s oldest known artificial dock, which was connected to an old course of the Sabarmati River. Artefacts suggest that trade may have been conducted with Mesopotamia, Egypt and Persia.

Lacking dramatic buildings, the site is best appreciated by archaeology buffs.