The archaeological museum at the Lothal site displays fragments of this well-ordered Indus Valley civilisation, such as intricate seals, weights and measures, games and jewellery.

Some of the most fascinating objects are the tiny animal figurines. These include ones of rhinos, which, archeologists believe, indicate that the landscape was once green and swampy and that rhinos lived in the area. The second, even more intriguing, figurine is of a perfectly proportioned, naturally acting gorilla. The presence of this is a real mystery, as archeologists have little solid idea as to how the people of Lothal knew what a gorilla looked like.