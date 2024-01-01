Pillar 35

Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh

Pillar 35 (northwest of the Great Stupa) dates from the 5th century AD. Its capital, with a figure of the Bodhisattva Vajrapani, is in the Archaeological Museum.

  • An artist from the Kathakali School Society of Thrissur prepares backstage for his performance in a programme organised by Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum in Bhopal on June 18, 2018. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images)

    Tribal Museum

    28.13 MILES

    Step through the looking glass into what feels like an enchanted forest at this surreal place that is unlike any museum you will have visited before…

  • Buddhist Monuments

    Buddhist Monuments

    0.07 MILES

    Emperor Ashoka's 3rd-century BC Great Stupa, and many other stupas, temples, pillars, gateways and monasteries built in succeeding centuries, stand at the…

  • Taj-Ul-Masajid mosque

    Taj-ul-Masjid

    26.6 MILES

    Bhopal’s third female ruler, Shah Jahan Begum, wanted to create the largest mosque in the world, so in 1877 she set about building the Taj-ul-Masjid…

  • Udaigiri Cave Shrines

    Udaigiri Cave Shrines

    4.45 MILES

    Cut into a sandstone hill 5km northwest of Vidisha are some 20 remarkable, mostly Hindu, cave shrines from the 4th century AD (Gupta period). The first…

  • State Museum

    State Museum

    28.08 MILES

    This first-class archaeological museum spread over numerous galleries includes some wonderful temple sculptures as well as 87 10th- and 11th-century Jain…

  • Southern Gateway

    Southern Gateway

    0.03 MILES

    The back-to-back lions on the pillars of the monuments compound's Southern Gateway (the oldest) were a favourite Ashokan motif and now form the state…

  • Eastern Gateway

    Eastern Gateway

    0.03 MILES

    The breathtakingly carved figure of a yakshi (mythical fairylike beings), hanging from an architrave on the Eastern Gateway, is one of Sanchi’s best-known…

  • Northern Gateway

    Northern Gateway

    0.01 MILES

    The Northern Gateway, topped by a broken wheel of law, is the best preserved of the toranas. Elephants support the architraves above the columns, while…

