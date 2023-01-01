Pandav Caves

These five ancient rock dwellings are believed to have been carved by Buddhists as early as the 4th century. The foundations of a brick Buddhist stupa have been excavated on top of them.
Legend has it they once sheltered the five Pandava brothers.
Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh
