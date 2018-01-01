Welcome to Jabalpur
Jabalpur activities
7 Day Bandhavgarh Tour
Day 1 : Arrival At New Delhi On the day of arrival at New Delhi airport, our Holidays At representative will assist you at airport and later transfer to your hotel for night stay. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : At New Delhi Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for full day guided tour to New & Old Delhi, visit Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, Laxmi Narayan Temple, Humayun’s Tomb, Lotus Temple (Bhai’s Temple) and Qutub Minar. After lunch at local city restaurant, later proceed for Old Delhi sightseeing tour visit Raj Ghat, Jama Masjid and Red Fort also take a short rickshaw ride at Chandni Chowk spice market and huge market for clothes. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : New Delhi - Jabalpur (By Flight) - Bandhavgarh (165 Kms / 2:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and transfer to New Delhi airport to board to board the flight for Jabalpur. Upon arrival at Jabalpur airport, our Holiday At representative will meet you and later drive to Bandhavgarh. Upon arrival at Bhandavgarh check in your hotel for night stay. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : At Bandhavgarh Early morning drive of Tiger Reserve. Later return for breakfast at the hotel. Spend the day at leisure enjoying the facilities of the lodge. After lunch get ready for another thrilling game drive. Afternoon jeep safari into the Bandhavgarh National Park/Game drive. Overnight at Hotel. Day 5 : At Bandhavgarh Before breakfast at morning proceed for jungle safari at Bandhavgarh National Park also enjoy bird watching in Bandhavgarh. Some of the commonly seen birds are shikra, kingfisher, blue jay, serpent eagle, lapwings, cattle eagret, jungle babbler, herons, vultures, stork, Ibis, honey buzzard, red jungle fowl etc. Overnight at Hotel. Day 6 : Bandhavgarh - Jabalpur (165 Kms / 2:30 Hrs) - New Delhi (By Flight) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Jabalpur airport to board to board the flight for New Delhi. Upon arrival at New Delhi airport, our Holiday At representative will meet you and later transfer to your hotel for night stay. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 7 : Departure from New Delhi Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and transfer to New Delhi airport to board the flight to your home.
6 Day Bandhavgarh Wildlife Tour
Day 1 : Arrival At Jabalpur On the day of arrival at Jabalpur airport, our Holidays At representative will assist you at airport and later transfer to your hotel for night stay. Later proceed for half day tour of Jabalpur, visit Dhauladhar waterfall, Bhedaghaat, Madan Mahal Fort, Balance Rocks, Bargi Dam, Narmada Valley & Tripur Sundari Temple. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : Jabalpur - Bandhavgarh (165 Kms / 2.30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Bandhavgarh National Park. Upon arrival at Bhandhavgarh check in your hotel for night stay and relax. Evening visit or explore nature and photographic inside the resort boundary. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : At Bandhavgarh Early morning drive of Tiger Reserve. Later return for breakfast at the hotel. Spend the day at leisure enjoying the facilities of the lodge. After lunch get ready for another thrilling game drive. Afternoon jeep safari into the Bandhavgarh National Park/Game drive. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : At Bandhavgarh Before breakfast at morning proceed for jungle safari at Bandhavgarh National Park also enjoy bird watching in Bandhavgarh. Some of the commonly seen birds are shikra, kingfisher, blue jay, serpent eagle, lapwings, cattle eagret, jungle babbler, herons, vultures, stork, Ibis, honey buzzard, red jungle fowl etc. Overnight at Hotel. Day 5 : At Bandhavgarh Early morning drive of Tiger Reserve. Later return for breakfast at the hotel. Spend the day at leisure enjoying the facilities of the lodge. After lunch get ready for another thrilling game drive. Afternoon jeep safari into the Bandhavgarh National Park/Game drive. Overnight at Hotel. Day 6 : Bandgavgarh - Jabalpur (165 Kms / 2:30 Hrs) & Departure Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Jabalpur. Upon arrival at Jabalpur transfer to airport to board the flight to your home.
Bandhavgarh Tour with Kanha National Park
Day 1 : Arrival At Jabalpur On the day of arrival at Jabalpur airport, our Holidays At representative will assist you at airport and later transfer to your hotel for night stay. Later proceed for half day tour of Jabalpur, visit Dhauladhar waterfall, Madan Mahal Fort, Balance Rocks, Bargi Dam, Narmada Valley & Tripur Sundari Temple. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : Jabalpur - Bhedaghat - Jabalpur (25 Kms / 45 Mins) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed to Bhedaghat, enjoy sightseeing & boat ride at marble rocks at Bedhaghat. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : Jabalpur - Bandhavgarh (165 Kms / 2:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Bandhavgarh National Park. Upon arrival at Bhandhavgarh check in your hotel for night stay and relax. Evening visit or explore nature and photographic inside the resort boundary. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : At Bandhavgarh Early morning drive of Tiger Reserve. Later return for breakfast at the hotel. Spend the day at leisure enjoying the facilities of the lodge. After lunch get ready for another thrilling game drive. Afternoon jeep safari into the Bandhavgarh National Park/Game drive. Overnight at Hotel. Day 5 : Bandhavgarh - Kanha (246 Kms / 6 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Kanha National Park. Upon arrival at Kanha National Park check in your hotel for night stay and relax. Evening visit or explore nature and photographic inside the resort boundary. Overnight at Hotel. Day 6 : At Kanha Today early morning before breakfast proceed for jungle safari for Kanha National Park, which is popular for being one of the excellent and best administered national parks in Asia, an irresistible attraction for all wildlife lovers and a true haven for its animal and avian population. Overnight at Hotel. Day 7 : Kanha - Jabalpur (132 Kms / 2:30 Hrs) & Departure Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Jabalpur. Upon arrival at Jabalpur transfer to airport to board the flight to your home.
7-Day Wildlife Safaris in Central India from Jabalpur to Khajuraho
Day 1: JabalpurBe picked-up Jabalpur at 7:15 AM and transferred to your hotel for check in and breakfast. You will leave at 8:30am for a full-day of sightseeing of Jabalpur, visiting the 76-feet Lord Shiva Statue, Balancing Rock and Dhaundhar Water Falls. In the evening you will take a cruise on River Narmada at Bhelaghat, passing through the incredible marble rocks that lie on both sides of its mighty course. Dinner and overnight stay in Jabalpur.Day 2: Jabalpur - Kanha National ParkAfter breakfast you will leave for Kanha National Park, located 240 km from Jabalpur. You will check into this eco-resort and have lunch there. In the afternoon you will enjoy a jeep-safari in the Park. Established in 1955 the Park lies in a horse-shoe-shaped valley and boasts one of the largest tiger population in the country, as well as large numbers of sloth bears, leopards, striped hyenas, wild boars, jackals, monkeys, and over 200 varieties of birds, lizards and snakes. Dinner and overnight stay.Day 3: Kanha National ParkAfter breakfast you will enjoy a full-day jeep safari in the Park, which is divided into 3 safari zones and a zone which has the highest possibility of tiger-sightings would be selected. Enjoy an opportunity to watch wild elephants bathing. Dinner and overnight stay at the resort.Day 4: Kanha National Park - Bandhavgarh National ParkLeave for Bandhavgarh National Park, which is a 4-hour drive away. Check into this eco-resort and after some rest experience a jeep safari ride in one of the 3 zones. Dinner and overnight stay. Day 5: Bandhavgarh National ParkIn the morning enjoy a jeep safari in the Park to see the tigers. The prominent spots where tigers are seen are Sidhbaba Templeand Charkadhara, a marshy meadow surrounded by hills. Do not miss the chance to admire the 65-feet Shesh Shaiya statue of Lord Vishnu reclining on a 7-hooded serpent. Dinner and overnight stay.Day 6: Bandhavgarh National Park - KhajurahoAfter breakfast drive to Khajuraho. Check into a hotel and in the evening you can admire the amazing temples, that include the famous panels of intricately carved statues with erotic theme. See an evening light and sound show in the backdrop of Mahadev Temple complex. Dinner and overnight stay.Day 7: Khajuraho - Maihar - KhajurahoIn the morning enjoy an excursion to Maihar to see the lovely temple of the Devi. Return to your hotel for lunch. In the evening drive to the beautiful home of the former royal family of Ajaigarh for bbq and a delicious dinner. Return to Khajuraho. Afterward you will be dropped-off at your hotel in Khajuraho, as the tour ends.