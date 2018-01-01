7-Day Wildlife Safaris in Central India from Jabalpur to Khajuraho

Day 1: JabalpurBe picked-up Jabalpur at 7:15 AM and transferred to your hotel for check in and breakfast. You will leave at 8:30am for a full-day of sightseeing of Jabalpur, visiting the 76-feet Lord Shiva Statue, Balancing Rock and Dhaundhar Water Falls. In the evening you will take a cruise on River Narmada at Bhelaghat, passing through the incredible marble rocks that lie on both sides of its mighty course. Dinner and overnight stay in Jabalpur.Day 2: Jabalpur - Kanha National ParkAfter breakfast you will leave for Kanha National Park, located 240 km from Jabalpur. You will check into this eco-resort and have lunch there. In the afternoon you will enjoy a jeep-safari in the Park. Established in 1955 the Park lies in a horse-shoe-shaped valley and boasts one of the largest tiger population in the country, as well as large numbers of sloth bears, leopards, striped hyenas, wild boars, jackals, monkeys, and over 200 varieties of birds, lizards and snakes. Dinner and overnight stay.Day 3: Kanha National ParkAfter breakfast you will enjoy a full-day jeep safari in the Park, which is divided into 3 safari zones and a zone which has the highest possibility of tiger-sightings would be selected. Enjoy an opportunity to watch wild elephants bathing. Dinner and overnight stay at the resort.Day 4: Kanha National Park - Bandhavgarh National ParkLeave for Bandhavgarh National Park, which is a 4-hour drive away. Check into this eco-resort and after some rest experience a jeep safari ride in one of the 3 zones. Dinner and overnight stay. Day 5: Bandhavgarh National ParkIn the morning enjoy a jeep safari in the Park to see the tigers. The prominent spots where tigers are seen are Sidhbaba Templeand Charkadhara, a marshy meadow surrounded by hills. Do not miss the chance to admire the 65-feet Shesh Shaiya statue of Lord Vishnu reclining on a 7-hooded serpent. Dinner and overnight stay.Day 6: Bandhavgarh National Park - KhajurahoAfter breakfast drive to Khajuraho. Check into a hotel and in the evening you can admire the amazing temples, that include the famous panels of intricately carved statues with erotic theme. See an evening light and sound show in the backdrop of Mahadev Temple complex. Dinner and overnight stay.Day 7: Khajuraho - Maihar - KhajurahoIn the morning enjoy an excursion to Maihar to see the lovely temple of the Devi. Return to your hotel for lunch. In the evening drive to the beautiful home of the former royal family of Ajaigarh for bbq and a delicious dinner. Return to Khajuraho. Afterward you will be dropped-off at your hotel in Khajuraho, as the tour ends.