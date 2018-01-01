Welcome to Wayanad Region

Many Keralans rate the elevated Wayanad region as the most beautiful part of their state. Encompassing part of a remote forest reserve that spills into Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Wayanad’s landscape combines mountain scenery, rice paddies of ludicrous green, skinny betel nut trees, bamboo, red earth, spiky ginger fields, and rubber, cardamom and coffee plantations. Foreign travellers stop here on the bus route between Mysore, Bangalore or Ooty and Kerala, but it’s still fantastically unspoilt and satisfyingly remote. It's also an excellent place to spot wild elephants.

