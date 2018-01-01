Welcome to Thrissur (Trichur)

While the rest of Kerala has its fair share of celebrations, untouristy, slightly chaotic Thrissur is the cultural cherry on the festival cake with a list of energetic festivals as long as a temple-elephant’s trunk. Centred around a large park (known as the 'Round') and Hindu temple complex, Thrissur is also home to a Nestorian Christian community whose denomination dates to the 3rd century AD.