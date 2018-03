Welcome to Vashisht

About 2km north of Manali on the hillside above the Beas River, Vashisht village is a slightly quieter and more compact version of Old Manali and a popular travellers’ hang-out. Indian tourists mostly come to bathe in the hot springs and tour the temples, while foreign travellers largely come for the cheap accommodation, chilled atmosphere and charas. Many guesthouses and restaurants close down from about November to April.