Welcome to Junagadh

Reached by few tourists, Junagadh is nestled against some of the most impressive topography in Gujarat. It’s an ancient, fortified city (its name means ‘old fort’) with 2300 years of history, at the base of holy Girnar Hill. The Nawab of Junagadh opted to take his tiny state into Pakistan at the time of Partition – a wildly unpopular decision as the inhabitants were predominantly Hindu, so the nawab departed on his own. Junagadh makes a good jumping-off point for seeing the lions at Gir National Park.