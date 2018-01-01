Welcome to Patna
For more than a millennium Patna was one of India's most powerful cities. Early in the 5th century BC, Ajatasatru shifted the capital of his Magadha kingdom from Rajgir to Pataliputra (Patna), fulfilling Buddha’s prophecy that a great city would arise here. Emperors Chandragupta Maurya and Ashoka also called Pataliputra home, making it the centre of empires that stretched across most of the subcontinent. Little trace of these glory days remains.
India River Cruise – Ganges Adventure
Imagine the cruise of a lifetime along India's Ganges River. Unpack once in your cabin and let the riverboat move you from place to life-changing place for seven incredible days. Explore palace ruins at Rajmahal, trace 6th-century rock carvings with your own fingers, and photograph to your heart's content the picturesque Pawapuri Jain temple in the middle of a lake. Experience India in a way you haven't yet imagined.
India River Cruise – Ganges Encompassed
Plan ahead and combine two river cruising tours along the famous Ganges River for 15 days so you don’t have to worry about missing anything. Get unpacked and comfortable in your cabin once and then relax and enjoy the journey from Patna to Kolkata. Explore palace ruins at Rajmahal, check out sixth-century rock carvings, take breathtaking photos of the Jain temple in the middle of a lake at Pawapuri, and sail through local villages to see historical battlegrounds, terracotta temples, and the Katgola palace. Experience India in a way only river cruising can show you.
India River Cruise: The Holy Ganges
Cruise the storied waters of the Ganges River on a 12-day adventure. By riverboat and on land, soak up the immense power of this vital waterway as you sail to picturesque local villages and see stunning temples and palaces. Cap off the experience with a four-day land excursion to the city of Varanasi, considered by many to be the spiritual capital of India.