Welcome to Tirumala & Tirupati

One of the globe's largest pilgrimage destinations, the holy hill of Tirumala is, on any given day, thronged with thousands of devotees who've journeyed to see Lord Venkateshwara here, at his home. Around 60,000 pilgrims come each day, and darshan runs 24/7. The Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams efficiently administers the multitudes, employing 20,000 people to do so. Despite the crowds, a sense of order, serenity and ease mostly prevails, and a trip to the Holy Hill can be fulfilling even if you’re not a pilgrim. Queues during the annual nine-day Brahmotsavam festival can stretch for kilometres.

