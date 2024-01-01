A sheltered pebble-and-blonde-sand beach on the northwest coast, 1km southwest of Atsista village and fringed by pine-covered headlands.
Atsitsa Beach
Skyros
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
3.7 MILES
At the forefront of efforts to protect the endangered Skyrian horse, this inspiring ranch, 10km northwest of Skyros Town in Trachi, is the brainchild of…
Manos & Anastasia Faltaïts Museum
5.8 MILES
Spread across the Faltaïts family's 19th-century mansion, this not-to-be-missed gem unravels the island's mythology and folklore in a multilevel labyrinth…
6.81 MILES
Under the watch of Marion Auffray and Manolis Trachanas, this small farm 6.5km south of Skyros Town provides a home for 45 endangered Skyrian horses. You…
4.64 MILES
At the northeast end of the island, the fascinating Palamari Bronze Age excavation dates from between 2500 BC and 1650 BC. Paths weave through what was…
5.78 MILES
All the steep whitewashed alleys through Skyros Town's historic core eventually lead to the Byzantine-Venetian fortress, which has been closed for…
11.89 MILES
The well-tended marble grave of English poet Rupert Brooke lies in a quiet roadside olive grove just inland from Tris Boukes Bay, 11km southeast of…
5.81 MILES
Along with Mycenaean pottery and jewellery found near Magazia, vessels unearthed in Skyros Town and artefacts from the Bronze Age excavation at Palamari –…
5.77 MILES
Founded in 962, the working Byzantine Monastery of St George (whose bells might wake you early if you're staying in town) crowns Skyros Town, within the…
Nearby Skyros attractions
1.54 MILES
Pines border this sandy gold beach with a smattering of sunbeds, 2km north of Atsitsa on the northwest coast, where you'll find excellent bar-restaurant…
2.58 MILES
Framed by pine-spangled headlands, this quiet sweep of cream-coloured sand and pebble is perfect for swimming, with a seaside chapel and taverna. It's 6km…
4.06 MILES
Pines trickle down to a sandy goldish dune almost on the northern tip of the island at Agios Petros; you can feast on home-grown produce at Taverna Agios…
4.48 MILES
A beautiful horseshoe-shaped beach of golden-brown sand graces deep-set Pefkos Bay, a 6km drive northwest of Linaria and home to the popular Stamatia's…
5.74 MILES
Around 1.5km north of Linaria, Acherounes' pretty and protected grey-sand beach is overlooked by a smattering of apartments and palms and a a couple of…
5.76 MILES
Following signs to the kastro through upper Skyros Town's maze of white streets, you'll come to this tiny candlelit chapel with fine ceiling frescoes.