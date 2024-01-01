Markos Vamvakaris Museum

Syros

This museum celebrates the locally born patriarch of rembetika, a popular style of urban Greek music usually played on bouzouki and guitars.

  • 16 July 2018: Excavations on the Greek island of Delos.

    Ancient Delos

    18.48 MILES

    Delos has a special place in Greek mythology. When Leto was pregnant with twins Apollo and Artemis, she was relentlessly pursued by a vengeful Hera – the…

  • Paros Park at sunset.

    Paros Park

    26.27 MILES

    This 80-hectare park north of Naoussa features impressive rock formations, caves, hidden coves and gorgeous beaches. There's a lot going on here, with…

  • Front entrance of Panagia Ekatontapyliani church at the island of Paros in Cyclades, Greece.

    Panagia Ekatontapyliani

    27.8 MILES

    The Panagia Ekatontapyliani, which dates from AD 326, is one of the finest churches in the Cyclades. The building is three distinct churches: Agios…

  • Original Naxian Lions statues in the Archaeological Museum of Delos, a museum on the historic island of Delos, near Mykonos in the South Aegean, Greece.

    Archaeological Museum

    18.66 MILES

    A vast haul of artefacts has been protected from the elements and displayed in this must-see museum, including the originals of many of the frescoes,…

  • Andros Archaeological Museum

    Andros Archaeological Museum

    26.82 MILES

    The unquestioned highlight of this excellent little museum is an exquisite 2nd-century BC marble copy of the bronze Hermes of Andros by Praxiteles, the…

  • Antiparos Town

    Antiparos Town

    29.28 MILES

    The long pedestrianised main street of this enchanting village is lined with services and a whole lot of stylish boutiques, bars and restaurants. Follow…

  • Archaeological Museum

    Archaeological Museum

    27.87 MILES

    Fronted by four intricately carved stone sarcophagi, this museum harbours some important pieces, including a 5th-century BC Nike on the point of alighting…

  • Terrace of the Lions, the famous symbol of Archaeological Site of Delos, Delos Island, Cyclades, Greece.

    Terrace of the Lions

    18.52 MILES

    The most-photographed part of the Delos site is this terrace facing the Sacred Lake, lined with stone lions (these are replicas, the originals are in the…

Nearby Syros attractions

1. St George's Cathedral

0.09 MILES

Proudly capping the medieval hilltop settlement of Ano Syros, this pretty cathedral is the mother church of the Cyclades' significant Roman Catholic…

2. Syros Archaeological Museum

0.48 MILES

The town’s small archaeological museum is housed in the rear of the town hall (enter from the side). Founded in 1834 and one of the oldest in Greece, it…

3. Town Hall

0.5 MILES

Designed by German architect Franz Ziller, this grand 1889 building is one of the largest town halls in Greece. Visitors are free to explore the foyer,…

4. Apollon Theater

0.52 MILES

Built in the 1860s, this venerable but intimate theatre was partly modelled on La Scala in Milan, with four layers of boxes and an elaborate ceiling…

5. Plateia Miaouli

0.52 MILES

This great square is perhaps the finest urban space in the Cyclades. Once situated immediately upon the seashore, today it sits well inland and is…

6. St Nicholas' Church

0.56 MILES

Known locally as St Nicholas of the Rich, referencing the shipowners from the surrounding Vaporia neighbourhood, this beautiful Orthodox church (built in…

7. Church of the Dormition

0.6 MILES

After being badly bombed during WWII, it's a wonder anything survived in this stately 1820s Orthodox church – which made the discovery, in 1983, of a…

8. Ermoupoli Industrial Museum

0.78 MILES

This excellent chronicle of Syros’ industrial and shipbuilding traditions occupies a restored factory packed with more than 300 well-labelled items…