This 66m-long portico, originally supported by 28 Doric columns, was built in the 3rd century BC, lining the route to the Sanctuary of Apollo.

1. Agora of the Delians

0.02 MILES

Near the entrance to the Sanctuary of Apollo, this market square has an L-shaped stoa which was once lined with shops.

2. Stoa of Philip V

0.02 MILES

Together with the South Stoa, this 72m-long portico formed a grand processional route to the Sanctuary of Apollo. It was dedicated to the god in 210 BC by…

3. Propylaea

0.04 MILES

This colonnaded building once formed the monumental entrance to the sanctuary of Apollo.

4. Temple of the Delians

0.06 MILES

Also known as the Great Temple of Apollo, this was the largest of the temples in the god's sanctuary. Construction commenced in 478 BC.

5. Monument of the Bulls

0.06 MILES

Built in the 4th century BC, this narrow building is believed to have a housed a trireme – a tribute to Apollo following a victorious battle of Demetrius…

6. Sacred Harbour

0.06 MILES

Today's tourist boats pull into a pier constructed on the site of an ancient harbour, positioned at the main ceremonial entrance to the Sanctuary of…

7. Stoa of the Naxiots

0.06 MILES

The remains of a colonnaded portico, built in the 6th-century BC and forming the western edge of the Sanctuary of Appolo.