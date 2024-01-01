Church of Simon the Zealot

Georgia

LoginSave

The 10th-century stone Church of Simon the Zealot stands on the spot where the eponymous apostle was reputedly killed by Roman soldiers.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Council of Ministers Building

    Council of Ministers Building

    11.86 MILES

    The former Council of Ministers was gutted during fighting when the Abkhaz took the city in September 1993. Its fire-scorched shell has been an open wound…

  • Novy Afon Monastery

    Novy Afon Monastery

    0.3 MILES

    The multi-gold-domed Novy Afon Monastery, founded by Russian monks in the 1870s, stands out on the hillside, about a 15-minute walk up from the main road…

  • Makhadzhirov Embankment

    Makhadzhirov Embankment

    12.3 MILES

    Strung with pretty parks, part-derelict jetties, cafes and kitschy souvenir stalls, and fronted by stretches of stony beach, flowers and tall trees,…

  • Novy Afon Train Station

    Novy Afon Train Station

    1.29 MILES

    This now-abandoned but elaborately decorated neoclassical train station on the main coastal road through town has some absolutely wonderful Stalinist bas…

  • Stalin's Dacha

    Stalin's Dacha

    0.55 MILES

    Sitting proudly overlooking the sea and within earshot of the bells of Novy Afon Cathedral, this dacha (country cottage) regularly hosted Joseph Stalin…

  • Anacopia

    Anacopia

    0.5 MILES

    From Novy Afon Caves it’s 2.5km uphill to Anacopia, capital of Abkhazia in the 8th century AD. Taxis can take you halfway up for R100. Inside the hilltop…

  • Abkhazian State Museum

    Abkhazian State Museum

    12.04 MILES

    This impressively renovated, air-conditioned museum has well-lit displays including very good archaeological sections. It also has a fairly typical Soviet…

  • Novy Afon Caves

    Novy Afon Caves

    0.32 MILES

    This enormously popular and deep series of karst caves is traversed on a small train line that takes visitors on a 1.4km, 1¼-hour underground journey…

View more attractions

Nearby Georgia attractions

1. Simon the Zealot's Cave

0.28 MILES

From Psyrtskha train station you can walk 20 minutes up a pretty river valley to Simon the Zealot’s Cave, where the saint reputedly lived.

2. Novy Afon Monastery

0.3 MILES

The multi-gold-domed Novy Afon Monastery, founded by Russian monks in the 1870s, stands out on the hillside, about a 15-minute walk up from the main road…

3. Novy Afon Caves

0.32 MILES

This enormously popular and deep series of karst caves is traversed on a small train line that takes visitors on a 1.4km, 1¼-hour underground journey…

4. Anacopia

0.5 MILES

From Novy Afon Caves it’s 2.5km uphill to Anacopia, capital of Abkhazia in the 8th century AD. Taxis can take you halfway up for R100. Inside the hilltop…

5. Stalin's Dacha

0.55 MILES

Sitting proudly overlooking the sea and within earshot of the bells of Novy Afon Cathedral, this dacha (country cottage) regularly hosted Joseph Stalin…

6. Novy Afon Train Station

1.29 MILES

This now-abandoned but elaborately decorated neoclassical train station on the main coastal road through town has some absolutely wonderful Stalinist bas…

7. Council of Ministers Building

11.86 MILES

The former Council of Ministers was gutted during fighting when the Abkhaz took the city in September 1993. Its fire-scorched shell has been an open wound…

8. Botanical Gardens

12.01 MILES

With 50,000 sq metres of plants from around the world, the well-maintained botanical gardens, founded in 1840, are well worth a wander.