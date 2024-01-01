Saxby Lighthouse

Western Estonia & the Islands

LoginSave

Built in 1864, this 24m lighthouse is a short walk from Saxby, the island’s westernmost settlement. It's especially scenic at sunset.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Muhu Museum

    Muhu Museum

    29.85 MILES

    Koguva is an exceptionally well preserved, traditional Muhu village, now protected as an open-air museum. One ticket allows you to wander through an old…

  • Matsalu National Park

    Matsalu National Park

    29.22 MILES

    A twitcher’s paradise, Matsalu is a prime migration and breeding ground for the Baltic and Europe generally: some 282 bird species have been counted here…

  • Haapsalu Episcopal Castle

    Haapsalu Episcopal Castle

    16.01 MILES

    Haapsalu’s crumbling heart is its bishop’s castle, which was western Estonia’s centre of command from the 13th to the 16th centuries but now stands in…

  • Sääre Tirp

    Sääre Tirp

    21.73 MILES

    Southern Kassari narrows to a promontory with some unusual vegetation and ends in the thin, 3km spit of land known as Sääre Tirp. An end-of-the-world kind…

  • Vormsi Landscape Reserve

    Vormsi Landscape Reserve

    7.41 MILES

    The 3km-long peninsula south of Rumpo, plus the 30 islets in Hullo Bay, are protected as the Vormsi Landscape Reserve. It's a haven for rare lichens and…

  • Tahkuna Lighthouse

    Tahkuna Lighthouse

    19.46 MILES

    Dating from 1874, this 43m lighthouse watches over Tahkuna Peninsula’s northwest tip. Beyond the lighthouse stands an eerie memorial to the victims of the…

  • Kassari Chapel

    Kassari Chapel

    17.56 MILES

    There's no electricity supply to this pretty, whitewashed, thatch-roofed, Lutheran chapel (1801) at the eastern end of Kassari island, meaning that…

  • Long House

    Long House

    13.37 MILES

    Built in the 1830s, this handsome, 60m-long timber house once lodged the directors of the Hiiu-Kärdla textile factory, burnt out in WWII. It's now perhaps…

View more attractions

Nearby Western Estonia & the Islands attractions

1. St Olaf’s Lutheran Church

4.56 MILES

There’s a colourful little statue of the saint with his trusty axe in the niche above the door of this squat, whitewashed 14th-century church, just out of…

2. Vormsi Farm Museum

7.19 MILES

Vormsi’s Swedish heritage is kept alive in this restored farmstead, also known as Pears Farm. It's a fascinating insight into the ways of a population…

3. Church Rock

7.26 MILES

This 5.8m-high erratic boulder stands near Diby in the northeast.

4. Vormsi Landscape Reserve

7.41 MILES

The 3km-long peninsula south of Rumpo, plus the 30 islets in Hullo Bay, are protected as the Vormsi Landscape Reserve. It's a haven for rare lichens and…

5. Pühalepa Church

12.16 MILES

Hiiumaa’s oldest stone church, founded by the German Livonian Order in the 13th century, is worth visiting if driving through sleepy Suuremõisa, en route…

6. Suuremõisa Manor

12.52 MILES

Lending its name to the sleepy, surrounding settlement, this soberly symmetrical manor was built between 1755 and 1760 by Countess Ebba Margaretha…

7. Long House

13.37 MILES

Built in the 1830s, this handsome, 60m-long timber house once lodged the directors of the Hiiu-Kärdla textile factory, burnt out in WWII. It's now perhaps…

8. Kärdla Beach

13.48 MILES

While not spectacular, Kärdla’s extremely shallow beach is pleasant enough, with a mixed sand-and-grass shoreline edged by Rannapark. This expanse of…