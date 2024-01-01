Kuressaare Beach

Western Estonia & the Islands

Although the best beaches are out of town, this small sandy bay behind Kuressaare Castle fills up with sunbathers, paddlers and volleyball players during the summer.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Kuressaare Episcopal Castle

    Kuressaare Episcopal Castle

    0.17 MILES

    Majestic Kuressaare Castle stands facing the sea at the southern end of the town, on an artificial island defended by stone-faced earth bastions and…

  • Tagamõisa Peninsula

    Tagamõisa Peninsula

    27.97 MILES

    Much of the beautiful and rarely visited western coast of the Tagamõisa Peninsula is protected as part of Vilsandi National Park, including the Harilaid…

  • Mihkli Farm Museum

    Mihkli Farm Museum

    16.16 MILES

    In a pretty setting southeast of Kihelkonna, this early-18th-century farm has been preserved in its entirety, complete with thatched-roof wooden…

  • Suur Töll & Piret

    Suur Töll & Piret

    0.19 MILES

    Kuressaare's jauntiest statue, created in 2002, features Saaremaa's legendary gigantic hero, Suur (meaning 'the great') Töll and his wife, Piret, carrying…

  • Saaremaa Museum

    Saaremaa Museum

    0.15 MILES

    Occupying the keep of Kuressaare Castle since the late 19th century, this museum is devoted to Saaremaa’s nature and history. A large part of the fun is…

  • St Mary’s Church

    St Mary’s Church

    27.68 MILES

    Pöide, 3km south of the main highway, was the Saaremaa headquarters of the German Knights of the Sword and this fortress-church, built in the 13th and…

  • Viidumäe Nature Reserve

    Viidumäe Nature Reserve

    14.19 MILES

    Founded in 1957, this reserve covers an area of 26 sq km, with a 26m observation tower at Saaremaa’s highest point, Raunamägi (a vertigo-inducing 54m)…

  • Angla Windmill Hill

    Angla Windmill Hill

    21.03 MILES

    Charge up those camera batteries: this is the site of the largest and most photogenic grouping of wooden windmills on the islands. By the early 16th…

