Kaali Meteoritics & Limestone Museum

A small museum devoted to the nearby meteorite crater with displays of meteorite fragments and fossils, and a film explaining the Kaali impact.

    Kuressaare Episcopal Castle

    11.11 MILES

    Majestic Kuressaare Castle stands facing the sea at the southern end of the town, on an artificial island defended by stone-faced earth bastions and…

    Muhu Museum

    21.53 MILES

    Koguva is an exceptionally well preserved, traditional Muhu village, now protected as an open-air museum. One ticket allows you to wander through an old…

    Sääre Tirp

    27.3 MILES

    Southern Kassari narrows to a promontory with some unusual vegetation and ends in the thin, 3km spit of land known as Sääre Tirp. An end-of-the-world kind…

    Mihkli Farm Museum

    21.56 MILES

    In a pretty setting southeast of Kihelkonna, this early-18th-century farm has been preserved in its entirety, complete with thatched-roof wooden…

    Suur Töll & Piret

    11.27 MILES

    Kuressaare's jauntiest statue, created in 2002, features Saaremaa's legendary gigantic hero, Suur (meaning 'the great') Töll and his wife, Piret, carrying…

    Saaremaa Museum

    11.14 MILES

    Occupying the keep of Kuressaare Castle since the late 19th century, this museum is devoted to Saaremaa’s nature and history. A large part of the fun is…

    St Mary’s Church

    16.65 MILES

    Pöide, 3km south of the main highway, was the Saaremaa headquarters of the German Knights of the Sword and this fortress-church, built in the 13th and…

    Viidumäe Nature Reserve

    21.41 MILES

    Founded in 1957, this reserve covers an area of 26 sq km, with a 26m observation tower at Saaremaa’s highest point, Raunamägi (a vertigo-inducing 54m)…

1. Kaali Crater

0.09 MILES

Estonia has one of the world’s highest concentrations of documented meteor craters. At Kaali, 18km north of Kuressaare, is a 100m-wide, 22m-deep,…

3. St Lawrence's Lutheran Church

10.59 MILES

Although this large, single-naved, dolomite church was rebuilt in its present form in 1836, its prized feature is considerably older: a medieval stone…

4. Angla Windmill Hill

10.68 MILES

Charge up those camera batteries: this is the site of the largest and most photogenic grouping of wooden windmills on the islands. By the early 16th…

5. St Catherine's Lutheran Church, Karja

10.71 MILES

The pagan and Christian meet in this fortress-like 14th-century church. Outside there’s an interesting panel about pre-Christian symbols with particular…

6. St Nicholas' Orthodox Church

10.83 MILES

Built by Catherine the Great in 1790, Saaremaa's oldest Orthodox church has twin steeples and an impressive dolomite and wrought-iron gate. A faint image…

11.11 MILES

Majestic Kuressaare Castle stands facing the sea at the southern end of the town, on an artificial island defended by stone-faced earth bastions and…