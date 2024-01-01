A small museum devoted to the nearby meteorite crater with displays of meteorite fragments and fossils, and a film explaining the Kaali impact.
Kaali Meteoritics & Limestone Museum
Western Estonia & the Islands
11.11 MILES
Majestic Kuressaare Castle stands facing the sea at the southern end of the town, on an artificial island defended by stone-faced earth bastions and…
21.53 MILES
Koguva is an exceptionally well preserved, traditional Muhu village, now protected as an open-air museum. One ticket allows you to wander through an old…
27.3 MILES
Southern Kassari narrows to a promontory with some unusual vegetation and ends in the thin, 3km spit of land known as Sääre Tirp. An end-of-the-world kind…
21.56 MILES
In a pretty setting southeast of Kihelkonna, this early-18th-century farm has been preserved in its entirety, complete with thatched-roof wooden…
11.27 MILES
Kuressaare's jauntiest statue, created in 2002, features Saaremaa's legendary gigantic hero, Suur (meaning 'the great') Töll and his wife, Piret, carrying…
11.14 MILES
Occupying the keep of Kuressaare Castle since the late 19th century, this museum is devoted to Saaremaa’s nature and history. A large part of the fun is…
16.65 MILES
Pöide, 3km south of the main highway, was the Saaremaa headquarters of the German Knights of the Sword and this fortress-church, built in the 13th and…
21.41 MILES
Founded in 1957, this reserve covers an area of 26 sq km, with a 26m observation tower at Saaremaa’s highest point, Raunamägi (a vertigo-inducing 54m)…
Nearby Western Estonia & the Islands attractions
0.09 MILES
Estonia has one of the world’s highest concentrations of documented meteor craters. At Kaali, 18km north of Kuressaare, is a 100m-wide, 22m-deep,…
2. Johannes & Joosep Aavik’s Memorial Museum
10.45 MILES
The Aavik family home is now a small museum dedicated to the life and works of linguist Johannes Aavik (1880–1973), who introduced major reforms to the…
3. St Lawrence's Lutheran Church
10.59 MILES
Although this large, single-naved, dolomite church was rebuilt in its present form in 1836, its prized feature is considerably older: a medieval stone…
10.68 MILES
Charge up those camera batteries: this is the site of the largest and most photogenic grouping of wooden windmills on the islands. By the early 16th…
5. St Catherine's Lutheran Church, Karja
10.71 MILES
The pagan and Christian meet in this fortress-like 14th-century church. Outside there’s an interesting panel about pre-Christian symbols with particular…
6. St Nicholas' Orthodox Church
10.83 MILES
Built by Catherine the Great in 1790, Saaremaa's oldest Orthodox church has twin steeples and an impressive dolomite and wrought-iron gate. A faint image…
7. Kuressaare Episcopal Castle
11.11 MILES
Majestic Kuressaare Castle stands facing the sea at the southern end of the town, on an artificial island defended by stone-faced earth bastions and…
8. Memorial to Victims of the Nazis
11.13 MILES
This touching memorial is inscribed with the names of around 300 local people killed during the German occupation.