Lincoln Guildhall

Lincolnshire

Arcing over Lincoln's High St, the guildhall has been home to the city council since its completion in 1520. Regalia here includes the sword of Richard II.

  • Lincoln Cathedral

    Lincoln Cathedral

    0.37 MILES

    Towering over the city like a medieval skyscraper, Lincoln's magnificent cathedral is a breathtaking representation of divine power on earth. The great…

  • Lincoln Castle

    Lincoln Castle

    0.36 MILES

    One of the first castles erected by the victorious William the Conqueror, in 1068, to keep his new kingdom in line, Lincoln Castle offers awesome views…

  • Woolsthorpe Manor

    Woolsthorpe Manor

    29.31 MILES

    Sir Isaac Newton fans may feel the gravitational pull of the great man's birthplace, about 8 miles south of Grantham. The humble 17th-century house…

  • Southwell Minster

    Southwell Minster

    20.19 MILES

    Rising from the village centre, the awe-inspiring Southwell Minster, built over Saxon and Roman foundations, blends 12th- and 13th-century features,…

  • Belton House

    Belton House

    20.06 MILES

    Amid 14.2 hectares of elegant formal gardens, Belton House is a dream filming location for English period dramas, Jane Eyre, Tom Jones and the Colin Firth…

  • International Bomber Command Centre

    International Bomber Command Centre

    1.18 MILES

    Opened in 2018, this 4.5-hectare site 1.5 miles south of Lincoln centres on a 31m-high metallic spire (at 102ft, the exact length of the wingspan of a…

  • Newstead Abbey

    Newstead Abbey

    29.06 MILES

    Founded as an Augustinian priory in around 1170, this evocative lakeside property was converted into a residence in 1539. It's inextricably associated…

  • Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre

    Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre

    21.98 MILES

    Sherwood Forest's 2018-opened curved timber visitor centre provides information about the forest's wildlife, walking trails and Robin Hood legends –…

