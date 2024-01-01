At the tip of the strip of land west of Marsa Matruh, you'll find Shaati Al Gharam (Lovers’ Beach). The water here is sublime, but the sand is only marginally less busy than at the main city beaches. In summer, boats (LE5) shuttle back and forth from the Lido beach across the bay. Taxis charge about LE30 to LE40 each way.
Shaati Al Gharam
Mediterranean Coast
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.46 MILES
Possibly the most beautiful piece of coastline in the area, Cleopatra’s Beach sits about a 14km drive north-west of Marsa Matruh around the bay’s thin…
3.7 MILES
Agiba means ‘miracle’ in Arabic, and Agiba Beach, about 24km west of Marsa Matruh, is just that. It is a small, spectacular cove, accessible only via a…
1.19 MILES
Right at the tip of Marsa Matruh's eastern peninsula, this quiet but rocky piece of shore is good for swimming. Just before the beach is the cave system…
1.47 MILES
Just before Rommel's Beach is the cave system where Colonel Rommel planned the Axis forces' military operations during WWII. The caves are now home to a…
1.19 MILES
Marsa Matruh's main beach has decent sand and clear water, but during summer you'll have trouble finding space to throw down your towel.
Nearby Mediterranean Coast attractions
0.46 MILES
Possibly the most beautiful piece of coastline in the area, Cleopatra’s Beach sits about a 14km drive north-west of Marsa Matruh around the bay’s thin…
1.19 MILES
Marsa Matruh's main beach has decent sand and clear water, but during summer you'll have trouble finding space to throw down your towel.
1.19 MILES
Right at the tip of Marsa Matruh's eastern peninsula, this quiet but rocky piece of shore is good for swimming. Just before the beach is the cave system…
1.47 MILES
Just before Rommel's Beach is the cave system where Colonel Rommel planned the Axis forces' military operations during WWII. The caves are now home to a…
3.7 MILES
Agiba means ‘miracle’ in Arabic, and Agiba Beach, about 24km west of Marsa Matruh, is just that. It is a small, spectacular cove, accessible only via a…