Rommel's Cave Museum

Mediterranean Coast

Just before Rommel's Beach is the cave system where Colonel Rommel planned the Axis forces' military operations during WWII. The caves are now home to a small, newly restored museum that displays some of Rommel's personal effects and the maps he drew up here.

  • Cleopatra's Bath in Marsa Matrouh, Egypt.

    Cleopatra’s Beach

    1.89 MILES

    Possibly the most beautiful piece of coastline in the area, Cleopatra’s Beach sits about a 14km drive north-west of Marsa Matruh around the bay’s thin…

  • Agiba Beach

    Agiba Beach

    5.17 MILES

    Agiba means ‘miracle’ in Arabic, and Agiba Beach, about 24km west of Marsa Matruh, is just that. It is a small, spectacular cove, accessible only via a…

  • Rommel's Beach

    Rommel's Beach

    0.28 MILES

    Right at the tip of Marsa Matruh's eastern peninsula, this quiet but rocky piece of shore is good for swimming. Just before the beach is the cave system…

  • Shaati Al Gharam

    Shaati Al Gharam

    1.47 MILES

    At the tip of the strip of land west of Marsa Matruh, you'll find Shaati Al Gharam (Lovers’ Beach). The water here is sublime, but the sand is only…

  • Lido

    Lido

    0.66 MILES

    Marsa Matruh's main beach has decent sand and clear water, but during summer you'll have trouble finding space to throw down your towel.

