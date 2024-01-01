Obelisk of Senusert

Al Fayoum

This red granite obelisk, dedicated to 12th-dynasty pharaoh Senusert I, stands proudly in the centre of a traffic roundabout overlooking the northern entry to Medinat Al Fayoum. It was removed from its original site (a few kilometres north in the village of Abgig) and re-erected in the city during the 1970s.

