Igreja de Santo António de Motael

Dili

LoginSave

This waterfront Catholic church, fronted by a pretty garden, was one of the most important places in the story of the fight for Timorese independence. Sebastião Gomes was shot dead here in 1991 by the Indonesian military; his funeral parade to Santa Cruz Cemetery attracted thousands and resulted in the Santa Cruz Massacre.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Centro Nacional Chega!

    Centro Nacional Chega!

    1.13 MILES

    Set in the buildings and cells of a Portuguese-era prison where resistance figures were interned by the Indonesian military, Chega! (chega means 'stop' or…

  • Projeto Montanha

    Projeto Montanha

    12.9 MILES

    This Brazilian-founded social enterprise is a heartwarming place to visit. Kids and young adults from the surrounding area come here to be taught…

  • Resistência Timorense Arquivo e Museu

    Resistência Timorense Arquivo e Museu

    0.57 MILES

    An excellent museum which commemorates in detail Timor-Leste's 24-year struggle against Indonesian occupation. Falintil’s resistance is brought to life…

  • Santa Cruz cemetery and chapel.

    Santa Cruz Cemetery

    1.35 MILES

    On 12 November 1991 Indonesian soldiers fired on a peaceful memorial procession for Sebastião Gomes heading from Motael Church to Santa Cruz Cemetery;…

  • Timor, orange vendor on a beach in Dili

    Dili Waterfront

    0.74 MILES

    Watch kids kicking soccer balls around on the patches of sandy beach and runners sweating it out while you're strolling the decent walking path that runs…

  • cristo rei landmark statue near dili east timor

    Cristo Rei

    3.31 MILES

    The hard-to-miss Cristo Rei, 7km east of town, has 570 steps leading to the statue of Jesus, a gift from the Indonesian government in 1996. It's a popular…

  • Areia Branca

    Areia Branca

    3.28 MILES

    This lovely cove 5.5km east of central Dili is picturesque, with its white sand backed by steep hills and good places to eat and sleep. At the end of the…

  • Wild Timor Coffee

    Wild Timor Coffee

    6.93 MILES

    A handful of coffee cooperatives operate in Timor-Leste; this one was set up by Australian soldiers who served post-1999. Wild Timor Coffee has a cafe in…

View more attractions

Nearby Dili attractions

1. Santa Cruz Massacre Memorial Monument

0.07 MILES

This sizeable monument opposite Motael Church marks where independence supporter Sebastião Gomes was shot by Indonesian forces on 28 October 1991. Built…

2. Farol

0.23 MILES

This photogenic lighthouse beams northwest of Dili's seaport.

4. Resistência Timorense Arquivo e Museu

0.57 MILES

An excellent museum which commemorates in detail Timor-Leste's 24-year struggle against Indonesian occupation. Falintil’s resistance is brought to life…

5. Palácio do Governo

0.61 MILES

The grand, white Palácio do Governo dominates the town centre. The grounds here occasionally play host to events, but they're usually just a fancy car…

6. Dili Waterfront

0.74 MILES

Watch kids kicking soccer balls around on the patches of sandy beach and runners sweating it out while you're strolling the decent walking path that runs…

7. Xanana Gusmão Reading Room

0.94 MILES

This complex houses memorabilia of Timor-Leste's first president, Xanana Gusmão, including the former presidential car (he opted for a cheap one at the…

8. Centro Nacional Chega!

1.13 MILES

Set in the buildings and cells of a Portuguese-era prison where resistance figures were interned by the Indonesian military, Chega! (chega means 'stop' or…