Odeceixe

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
ODECEIXE, PORTUGAL - OCTOBER 04, 2018: People at ocean beach in a summer sunny day. Odeceixe, Portugal

©joyfull/Shutterstock

Overview

Around Odeceixe the countryside rucks up into rolling, large hills. The Algarve's northernmost coastal settlement before the Alentejo is an endearing small town clinging to the southern side of the Ribeira de Seixe valley that divides the two regions. Sleepy for most of the year, it gets packed with Portuguese and European visitors in high summer, including surfers hitting its beach.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Praia de Odeceixe

    Praia de Odeceixe

    Odeceixe

    Flanked by imposing cliffs, this beach has a superb setting at a river mouth, allowing you to rinse off the salt in fresh water. It's also a good family…

  • Praia das Adegas

    Praia das Adegas

    Odeceixe

    If you're not a fan of tan lines, head to secluded Praia das Adegas. Tucked 350m south of Praia de Odeceixe, it's one the Algarve's four official nudist…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Odeceixe with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Odeceixe