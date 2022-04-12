Shop
Around Odeceixe the countryside rucks up into rolling, large hills. The Algarve's northernmost coastal settlement before the Alentejo is an endearing small town clinging to the southern side of the Ribeira de Seixe valley that divides the two regions. Sleepy for most of the year, it gets packed with Portuguese and European visitors in high summer, including surfers hitting its beach.
Odeceixe
Flanked by imposing cliffs, this beach has a superb setting at a river mouth, allowing you to rinse off the salt in fresh water. It's also a good family…
Odeceixe
If you're not a fan of tan lines, head to secluded Praia das Adegas. Tucked 350m south of Praia de Odeceixe, it's one the Algarve's four official nudist…
