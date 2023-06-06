Łódź

Łódź (pronounced woodge) is a red-brick city that grew fabulously wealthy in the 19th century on the back of its massive textile industry, then went into decline after WWII. Since 2000 it has been gradually reinventing itself as a modern metropolis (it is Poland's third-largest city) and rebuilding its once-crumbling city centre.

  Jewish Cemetery

    Jewish Cemetery

    Łódź

    Łódź's Jewish cemetery was founded in 1892 and today is a haunting destination. The largest Jewish graveyard in Europe, it contains around 68,000…

    City Museum of Łódź

    Łódź

    Adjacent to the Manufaktura mall, this museum is housed in the impressive palace of 19th-century textile baron Izrael Kalmanowicz Poznański. The opulent…

  Centre for Science & Technology

    Centre for Science & Technology

    Łódź

    Part of the EC1 complex that forms the heart of Łódź's city centre redevelopment plan, this former coal-fired power station (dating from the early 1900s)…

  Narodziny Dnia

    Narodziny Dnia

    Łódź

    A courtyard brilliantly covered in the fantastical imaginings of Polish artist Wojciech Siudmak – imps, harlequins and brightly coloured birds.

  Weasels

    Weasels

    Łódź

    A crowd-pleasing gaggle of weasels cavort on the side of a building in this moral by ROA.

    Radegast Station

    Łódź

    Radegast station on the north side of Łódź was the main deportation centre for Jews being sent to the extermination camps at Chełmno and Auschwitz…

    Herbst Palace Museum

    Łódź

    Now a branch of the Museum of Art, this building started life in 1875 as a grand villa of the Herbst family. Although the owners fled before WWII, taking…

    Experymentarium

    Łódź

    Seemingly designed for kids and high-school science nerds, this interactive science museum in Manufaktura is a blast at any age. The exhibits are built…

Budget Travel

Hooray for Hollywoodge! Exploring Łódź, Poland's third city
Aug 7, 2018 • 5 min read

Aug 7, 2018 • 5 min read

