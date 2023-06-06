Shivapuri Nagarjun National Park

Beautiful waterfall in the Shivapuri Nagarjun National park, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal.

The northern part of the Kathmandu Valley rises to the sprawling forests of Shivapuri Nagarjun National Park, upgraded to national park status in 2002 to protect the valley’s main water source, as well as 177 species of birds and numerous rare orchids. This is one of the last areas of primary woodland left in the valley, and the forest is alive with monkeys, and maybe even leopards and bears.

  • Nagarjun Hill

    Nagarjun Hill

    Shivapuri Nagarjun National Park

    Now formally part of Shivapuri Nagarjun National Park, Nagarjun Hill, also known as the Rani Ban (Queen’s Forest), is west of the main park, beside the…

