Overview

Fresh air fills your lungs on arriving in the classy town of Fontainebleau. It’s enveloped by the 280-sq-km Forêt de Fontainebleau, which is as big a playground today as it was in the 16th century, with superb walking and rock-climbing opportunities. Situated 68km southeast of Paris, the town grew up around its magnificent château, one of the most beautifully decorated and furnished in France. Although it’s less crowded and pressured than Versailles, exploring it can still take the best part of a day. You’ll also find a cosmopolitan drinking and dining scene, thanks to the town’s lifeblood, the international graduate business school INSEAD.