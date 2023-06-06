Fontainebleau

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
ChÃƒÂ¢teau de Fontainebleau

Getty Images/Moment RM

Overview

Fresh air fills your lungs on arriving in the classy town of Fontainebleau. It’s enveloped by the 280-sq-km Forêt de Fontainebleau, which is as big a playground today as it was in the 16th century, with superb walking and rock-climbing opportunities. Situated 68km southeast of Paris, the town grew up around its magnificent château, one of the most beautifully decorated and furnished in France. Although it’s less crowded and pressured than Versailles, exploring it can still take the best part of a day. You’ll also find a cosmopolitan drinking and dining scene, thanks to the town’s lifeblood, the international graduate business school INSEAD.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Planter Lined Cobble Stone Pathway Leading to Chateau Fontainebleau, France - stock photo

    Château de Fontainebleau

    Fontainebleau

    The resplendent, 1900-room Château de Fontainebleau’s list of former tenants and guests reads like a who’s who of French royalty and aristocracy. Every…

  • The vast park of the chateau of Fontainebleau.

    Château de Fontainebleau Gardens & Park

    Fontainebleau

    On the northern side of the Château de Fontainebleau is the formal Jardin de Diane, created by Catherine de Médicis. Le Nôtre’s formal, 17th-century…

  • Forêt de Fontainebleau

    Forêt de Fontainebleau

    Fontainebleau

    Beginning just 500m south of the Château de Fontainebleau and surrounding the town, the 280 sq km Forêt de Fontainebleau is one of the prettiest woods in…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Fontainebleau

Suburban Residence of the France Kings - beautiful Chateau Fontainebleau. - stock photo

Destination Practicalities

A first-time guide to Fontainebleau

May 18, 2023 • 12 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Fontainebleau with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Fontainebleau