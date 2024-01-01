Nuestra Señora de los Dolores

Isla de la Juventud

LoginSave

On the northwest side of Parque Guerrillero Heroico, this dinky, Mexican colonial-style church was built in 1929, after the original was destroyed by a hurricane. In 1957 the parish priest, Guillermo Sardiñas, left Nueva Gerona to join Fidel Castro in the Sierra Maestra, the only Cuban priest to do so.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • CUBA, Isla de la Juventud, Nueva Gerona.Presidio Modelo. Model Prison where Fidel Castro was held prisoner between 1953-1955 by former President of Cuba Fulgencio Batista. Panopticon five story circular buildings ..©Brian Moser / Eye Ubiquitous / Hutchison Picture Library

    Presidio Modelo

    2.49 MILES

    Welcome to the island's most impressive yet depressing sight. Located near Reparto Chacón, 5km east of Nueva Gerona, this striking prison was built…

  • Cueva de Punta del Este

    Cueva de Punta del Este

    27.19 MILES

    The Cueva de Punta del Este, a national monument 59km southeast of Nueva Gerona, has been called the 'Sistine Chapel' of Caribbean indigenous art. Long…

  • Museo Finca el Abra

    Museo Finca el Abra

    1.44 MILES

    On October 17, 1870, the teenage José Martí spent nine weeks of exile at this farm-prison before his deportation to Spain. Legend has it that the…

  • Criadero Cocodrilo

    Criadero Cocodrilo

    20.14 MILES

    This farm has played an important part in crocodile conservation in Cuba over the last few years and the results are interesting to see. Harboring more…

  • Presa El Abra

    Presa El Abra

    2.67 MILES

    Where have all the folk from Nueva Gerona gone? Gone to cool off in Presa El Abra, every one. On a scalding La Isla afternoon, you'd best join them. With…

  • Playa Bibijagua

    Playa Bibijagua

    4.86 MILES

    This unusual beach on the island's north coast, 4km to the east of Chacón, sports black sand rather than white, and pine trees rather than palms…

  • Playa Larga

    Playa Larga

    29.52 MILES

    Playa Larga is the star of La Isla's south-coast beaches, lying about 12km south of the village of Cayo Piedra. The long strip of white sand fronting a …

  • La Jungla de Jones

    La Jungla de Jones

    9.8 MILES

    Situated 6km west of La Fe, several kilometers off the main road (look for the sign), Jungla de Jones is a 'botanical garden' containing more than 80 tree…

View more attractions

Nearby Isla de la Juventud attractions

1. Museo Municipal

0.08 MILES

In the former Casa de Gobierno (1853), the Museo Municipal houses a small historical collection that romps through the best of the island's past. It…

2. El Pinero

0.21 MILES

Two blocks east of Parque Guerrillero Heroico, you'll see a huge black-and-white ferry set up as a tatty memorial next to the river. This is El Pinero,…

3. Museo Casa Natal Jesús Montané

0.21 MILES

This museum documents the life of revolutionary Jesús Montané, who was born here, took part in the Moncada Barracks attack in 1953, fought alongside Fidel…

4. Museo Finca el Abra

1.44 MILES

On October 17, 1870, the teenage José Martí spent nine weeks of exile at this farm-prison before his deportation to Spain. Legend has it that the…

5. Presidio Modelo

2.49 MILES

Welcome to the island's most impressive yet depressing sight. Located near Reparto Chacón, 5km east of Nueva Gerona, this striking prison was built…

6. Playa Paraíso

2.61 MILES

About 2km north of Chacón (about 6km northeast of Nueva Gerona), Playa Paraíso is a dirty brown beach with good currents for water sports. The wharf was…

7. Presa El Abra

2.67 MILES

Where have all the folk from Nueva Gerona gone? Gone to cool off in Presa El Abra, every one. On a scalding La Isla afternoon, you'd best join them. With…

8. Cementerio Colombia

4.16 MILES

The cemetery here contains the graves of Americans who lived and died on the island during the 1920s and 1930s. It's about 7km east of Nueva Gerona and…