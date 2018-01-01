Welcome to Pavones
Home to one of the longest left-hand surf breaks on the planet, Pavones is a legendary destination for surfers the world over. As this is Costa Rica’s southernmost point, you’ll need to work hard to get down here. However, the journey is an adventure in its own right, especially since the best months for surfing coincide with the rainy season.
The village remains relatively off the beaten path, and though both foreigners and Ticos are transforming Pavones from its days as a relative backwater, Pavones' few streets are still unpaved, the pace of life is slow and the overall atmosphere is tranquil and New Agey.
Top experiences in Pavones
